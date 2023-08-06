Markets This Week, 8/07-8/11, 2023: CPI Data and Earnings in Focus

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Markets This Week, 8/07-8/11, 2023: CPI Data and Earnings in Focus
Market News

Markets This Week, 8/07-8/11, 2023: CPI Data and Earnings in Focus

Story Highlights

This week, markets will be focusing on the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July apart from the ongoing earnings season. These data points will drive the Fed’s future course of monetary policy and display how far the Fed has been successful in curbing inflation.

Economy and Markets: The Week Ahead

U.S. Markets witnessed an unprecedented slump last week owing to the unexpected rating downgrade from Fitch on August 2. Rating agency Fitch downgraded the credit rating for the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing anticipated fiscal deterioration over the next three years. This has led to a steady rise in bond yields and a related decline in stock prices. Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and several other experts dismissed the downgrade as flawed, markets worldwide reacted harshly to the news.

This week, investors will be focused on the Federal Reserve’s important inflation measures: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) datasets. The Fed closely monitors the CPI and PPI to understand the inflationary environment in the nation. Core CPI (excluding food and gas) is expected to grow by 0.2% in July and by 4.7% on an annualized basis. The inflation rate is declining, albeit slower than expected. It remains far from the Fed’s targeted 2% rate.

More than half of the S&P 500 (SPX) companies have already reported earnings for Q2 Fiscal 2023. A majority of them have reported positive earnings surprises. In this uncertain environment, investors are advised to base their decisions on trustworthy data and analysis.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

The upcoming week will be relatively light on earnings, not in terms of the number of companies reporting but in terms of big names from various sectors.

The most anticipated reports this week are those of pharmaceutical giants namely BioNTech (BNTX), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Novo Nordisk (NVO). In addition, there will be several important reports coming from companies in different sectors such as Tyson Foods (TSN), KKR & Co. (KKR), United Parcel Service (UPS), Warner Music Group (WMG), Under Armor (UAA), Walt Disney (DIS), and Roblox (RBLX), among others. Also, Chinese companies Li Auto (LI) and Alibaba (BABA) will publish their quarterly performances this week.

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Earnings Calendar.

This week, Ex-Dividend dates are coming for the payouts of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Alcoa (AA), EQT (EQT), IBM (IBM), Walmart (WMT), Shell (SHEL), Rio Tinto (RIO), Starbucks (SBUX), and Energy Transfer (ET) among others.

Companies’ Ex-Dividend and Dividend Payment dates, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

There are several very important reports scheduled to be published in the next few days:

» On Tuesday, August 8, we’ll receive the Consumer Credit report for June 2023. The report provides meaningful insight into the overall financial health of individuals and households in the U.S. In the wake of the high-interest rate scenario, the Consumer Credit data in all months so far this year has shown the resilience of the American consumer.

» On Thursday, we will see data on the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 4. Further, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July is due at 8:30 am. EST.  The CPI measures the change in price over time for a market basket of consumer goods and services. It is an important inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses to decide its forward course of monetary policy.

» On Friday, we’ll receive the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July at 8:30 am. EST. The PPI measures the average change over time in selling prices by domestic producers of goods and services. The PPI is an important measure of wholesale inflation.

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements, and other releases, as well as their level of impact on stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/09/23 – Stocks Sink as Tech Sector Leads Decline
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/09/23 – Stocks Sink as Tech Sector Leads Decline
9h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/08/23 – Indices Close Lower amid Moody’s Banking Sector Downgrade
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/07/23 – Indices Close Higher to Rebound from Last Week
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/09/23 – Stocks Sink as Tech Sector Leads Decline
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/09/23 – Stocks Sink as Tech Sector Leads Decline
9h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/08/23 – Indices Close Lower amid Moody’s Banking Sector Downgrade
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/08/23 – Indices Close Lower amid Moody’s Banking Sector Downgrade
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/07/23 – Indices Close Higher to Rebound from Last Week
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/07/23 – Indices Close Higher to Rebound from Last Week
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >