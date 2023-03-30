March Madness Shakeup Has Investors Watching Betting Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

March Madness Shakeup Has Investors Watching Betting Stocks

This year’s March Madness is coming to a close, and what a season it’s been. Bizarre upsets and the strangest Final Four in years produced a series unlike any other in recent memory. And it’s got betting stocks on watch all throughout the spectrum as stocks from DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) to even Fubo (NYSE:FUBO) all find themselves under scrutiny.

Even out of the gate, most knew this was going to be one serious betting season. MacQuarie analyst Chad Beynon figures that this year’s tournament will produce a combined total of $4.5 billion in action for sportsbook and betting operations. Further, Beynon and his team calculated the house’s edge, noting an above-average overall hold rate. Said hold rate hit 8% after a bizarre and largely unexpected series of unlikely wins hit. Perhaps the largest destabilizing event was the Florida Atlantic versus Kansas State game that ended with Kansas State knocked flatter than most of the state for which it’s named.

However, Beynon noted a potential downside to this action: a lack of major names in the Final Four. With San Diego taking on Florida Atlantic and Miami tackling UConn, the bouts will be odd indeed. But this, coupled with large customer acquisitions, suggests that the Final Four may trigger some losses, but turn around as we go into the baseball season, then football season, and back around to basketball around the end of 2023.

The betting market is odd, and impacts are felt all up and down the line. The five stocks mentioned earlier demonstrate this point well. Only Caesars stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus of the five. The rest are Moderate Buys. Yet, Caesars only has the second-strongest upside potential at 53.44%, thanks to its average price target of $71.64. The strongest upside comes from recently-rebranded Fubo, whose $3.26 average price target gives it 209% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CZR

Nevada reports February statewide gaming win up 11.15% to $1.24B
The FlyNevada reports February statewide gaming win up 11.15% to $1.24B
2d ago
BYD
CZR
Bet On It: New York weekly wagering numbers see March Madness bump
BYD
CZR
New Jersey reports February gaming revenue $412.2M, up 10.4%
BYD
CZR
More CZR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CZR

Nevada reports February statewide gaming win up 11.15% to $1.24B
The FlyNevada reports February statewide gaming win up 11.15% to $1.24B
2d ago
BYD
CZR
Bet On It: New York weekly wagering numbers see March Madness bump
The FlyBet On It: New York weekly wagering numbers see March Madness bump
6d ago
BYD
CZR
New Jersey reports February gaming revenue $412.2M, up 10.4%
The FlyNew Jersey reports February gaming revenue $412.2M, up 10.4%
7d ago
BYD
CZR
More CZR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >