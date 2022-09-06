Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock on a Roll on Chatter of Potential Sale

Shares of English Premier League heavyweight Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) continue to trend upwards today after reports that its current owner- the Glazer Family is looking to sell the club for £3.75 billion.

The development comes after earlier reports that the current owners were not looking to hand over control. Nonetheless, initial talks on potential new investors have been held and the nearly $4.3 billion minimum price tag has been set for a complete takeover.

While fans have continued to protest since the beginning of the new season, the Mirror reports Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dubai as potential suitors.

The Glazer Family had acquired Manchester United in 2005 for £790 million.

Is MANU a Good Buy?

Jefferies’ Randal Konik, the lone analyst tracking MANU, has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17 which implies a 16.04% potential upside.

Additionally, our data indicate the number of investor portfolios on TipRanks holding MANU stock has surged by 13.5% in the past 30 days alone. This indicates a very positive investor sentiment about MANU.

Read full Disclosure