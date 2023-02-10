Major Insider is Loading Up on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock, Should Investors Follow?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Major Insider is Loading Up on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock, Should Investors Follow?

Story Highlights

One of Appian’s key insiders, Abdiel Capital Advisors, is accumulating the application software company’s shares, reflecting its confidence in the future prospects.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, a more than 10% owner of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares, has made significant purchases over the past few days. While Abdiel seems very bullish about the company, Wall Street remains on the sidelines as they continue to be wary of unprofitable companies in a tough macro environment.

Appian provides a “low-code automation platform” that facilitates the creation of high-impact business applications. The company is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on February 16. It disappointed investors in November 2022, when it guided for Q4 cloud subscription revenue growth of 24% to 26%, reflecting a slowdown compared to the Q3 growth rate of 30%.

Key Insider Buys Appian Shares

Abdiel recently bought Appian shares in multiple transactions and currently owns about 20 million shares with a holding value of $869.7 million. Most recently, Abdiel purchased 125,000 shares from February 6 to February 8 for a total consideration of about $5.4 million.

As per TipRanks, Abdiel Capital has a 100% success rate based on three transactions, with an average return per transaction of 4.4%.

As per TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool, the Insider Confidence Signal is Very Positive for Appian based on ten informative insider transactions in the past three months. Overall, insiders have purchased APPN shares worth $58.6 million in the past three months.     

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is Appian Stock a Good Buy?

Appian shares have rallied nearly 28% since the start of this year but are still trading at 38% discount to the 52-week high.

Wall Street is sidelined on Appian, with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys and two Sells. The average APPN stock price target of $34.75 implies a possible downside of 16.6% from current levels.    

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on APPN

Fly Insider: Appian, Eversource Energy among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Appian, Eversource Energy among week’s notable insider trades
19d ago
CCO
AIRI
Appian price target lowered to $45 from $50 at Truist
APPN
Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16
APPN
More APPN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APPN

Fly Insider: Appian, Eversource Energy among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Appian, Eversource Energy among week’s notable insider trades
19d ago
CCO
AIRI
Appian price target lowered to $45 from $50 at Truist
The FlyAppian price target lowered to $45 from $50 at Truist
22d ago
APPN
Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16
Press ReleasesAppian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16
23d ago
APPN
More APPN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >