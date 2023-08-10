Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Nosedives After Second Quarter Earnings Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Nosedives After Second Quarter Earnings Results
Market News

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Nosedives After Second Quarter Earnings Results

Story Highlights

Magnite plunges after a winning earnings report as near-term operations look doubtful.

There’s good news about advertising technology firm Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) today, but you have to look pretty hard to find it. It’s down over 33% in Thursday afternoon’s trading, and that’s where the good news comes in. Earlier today, it was down 40%, so that minor rally represents probably the best news you’ll hear about Magnite stock all day.

The worst part about it all is that Magnite’s second quarter results weren’t all that bad. In fact, the earnings report itself was a winner. Magnite delivered $0.09 per share in earnings, which is three times what analysts were projecting at $0.03 per share. Revenue was a bit closer of a win, but a win nonetheless. Magnite posted $152.5 million in revenue, while analysts were only looking for $134.3 million. What’s more, that $152.5 million in revenue this quarter was 23.7% higher than the revenue brought in in 2022.

So what caused the plummet that took a third or more of Magnite’s market cap with it? First, there was a one-off problem that meant bigger trouble in other metrics. Magnite’s margin and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) thanks to the bankruptcy of MediaMath back in late June. MediaMath attempted to sell itself off, but couldn’t find buyers in time. Meanwhile, Magnite also cites troubles that its had in the cable television segment since even before the MediaMath bankruptcy. These factors are adding up to bad news in total for Magnite’s near-term operations.

Even as Magnite flounders, though, analysts are still enthusiastically on its side. Magnite stock is currently rated a Strong Buy thanks to seven Buy ratings and two Hold. Meanwhile, Magnite stock also offers a 77.83% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $14.44.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesMagnite Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
20h ago
MGNI
Magnite, Attain partner for real-time sales measurement for video advertising
MGNI
MGNI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
MGNI
More MGNI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesMagnite Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
20h ago
MGNI
Magnite, Attain partner for real-time sales measurement for video advertising
The FlyMagnite, Attain partner for real-time sales measurement for video advertising
2d ago
MGNI
MGNI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsMGNI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
MGNI
More MGNI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >