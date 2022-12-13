tiprankstipranks
Market News

Magenta (NASDAQ:MGTA) Surges as Drug Demonstrates Strong Cancer-Killing Capabilities

Story Highlights

Magenta Therapeutics seems to be on track to come up with a breakthrough blood cancer drug after phase 1/2 data revealed notable results.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) ended 4.6% higher on Monday before spiking almost 56% in the after-hours. The remarkable movement comes after the company posted positive updates from phase 1/2 of the trial on MGTA-117 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The MGTA-117 drug conjugate is a targeted conditioning product candidate designed to eliminate the CD-117 receptor protein in blood cancer cells. The treatment is still undergoing a clinical trial where three cohorts of patients are receiving three levels of doses (the dose in cohort 1 being the least). The phase 1/2 data revealed that the candidate could deplete a higher volume of target cancer blast cells in cohorts 2 and 3 compared to cohort 1.

Importantly, Magenta is still in talks with regulators to get MGTA-117 transplanted into eligible AML and MDS patients. Looking ahead, the company is pushing for another clinical trial on the MGTA-117 drug conjugate to test its effectiveness as an autologous ex vivo gene therapy in the first half of 2023.

The upbeat data can be a great opportunity for Magenta to revive its shares after languishing on the stock market this year. Shares are down 78% year-to-date.

Is Magenta Therapeutics a Good Stock to buy?

Based on the Buy rating of one bullish analyst, MGTA stock has a Moderate Buy rating with a price target of $6, indicating a 422% upside over the next 12 months.

Disclosure

