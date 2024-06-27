M&A News: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Acquire GRIID Infrastructure for $155M

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
M&A News: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Acquire GRIID Infrastructure for $155M
Market News

M&A News: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Acquire GRIID Infrastructure for $155M

Story Highlights

CleanSpark announced that it is buying GRIID Infrastructure in an all-stock deal worth $155 million.

Shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are trading higher today after the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining company announced that it is buying GRIID Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) in an all-stock deal worth $155 million, which includes taking on GRIID’s debt. Along with this, it signed an agreement to use 20 MW of GRIID’s power right away. GRIID shareholders will get shares of CleanSpark based on a set formula that considers GRIID’s debt and CleanSpark’s stock price. The formula is:

($155M – GRIID’s outstanding liabilities net of cash) ÷ $16.587 (which is the volume-weighted average price of CleanSpark’s common stock)

CleanSpark will cover all of GRIID’s debt and has given it a $5 million loan for working capital and a $50.9 million bridge loan. It is also planning to build over 400 MW of infrastructure over the next three years. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024 if GRIID shareholders approve it and other usual closing conditions are met.

It’s worth noting that CleanSpark has been actively using acquisitions to grow its operations. In fact, it recently announced the acquisition of five Bitcoin mining facilities in rural Georgia for $25.8 million.

Is CLSK Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CLSK stock based on two Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 292% rally in its share price over the past year, the average CLSK price target of $22.17 per share implies 33.72% upside potential.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

Using TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the indicators seem to point to a negative outlook for Bitcoin. Indeed, the summary section pictured below shows that eight indicators are Bullish, compared to two Neutral and 12 Bearish indicators.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >