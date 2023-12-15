M & A News: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell Attachment Tools Business for $760M

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are trending higher today after the tools and outdoor products major agreed to sell its attachment and handheld hydraulic tools unit, STANLEY infrastructure, to Epiroc AB (OTC:EPOKY) for $760 million.

With this strategic M&A transaction, SWK aims to focus on opportunities in its core businesses and support its capital allocation priorities. The company anticipates a pre-tax, non-cash charge of about $100 million to $150 million in association with the write-down of its Stanley Infrastructure net assets.

For Fiscal year 2023, the unit is expected to achieve revenue of $450 million to $470 million. Its Adjusted Operating margin for the year is anticipated in the mid-to-high teens.

Further, the company plans to utilize to funds raised to pare down its debt. According to its most recent filing, SWK’s total debt stood at over $7.5 billion. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions.

What Is the Future of SWK Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Stanley Black & Decker. Following a nearly 15% jump in the company’s share price over the past month, the average SWK price target of $95.56 implies a potential downside of 5.8% in the stock.

