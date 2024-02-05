M & A News: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rockets on $1.5B Deal with Thoma Bravo

Enterprise software company Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) soared in trading after announcing that the company would be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for around $1.5 billion. The acquisition is expected to aid Everbridge’s growth amid global uncertainty.

According to the terms of the acquisition, shareholders will receive $28.60 per share in cash indicating a premium of 32% to Everbridge’s volume-weighted average share price (VWAP) over the last 90 days. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of this year and is not subject to a “financing condition.”

The acquisition includes a 25-day “go-shop” period that allows for alternative proposals. After the closing of the acquisition, Everbridge will become a privately held company.

Is Everbridge a Good Stock to Buy?

Over the past year, Everbridge has slid by more than 20%. Wall Street analysts remain sidelined about EVBG stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Holds and three Buys and Sell each. The average EVBG price target of $23.67 implies a downside potential of 15.8% at current levels.