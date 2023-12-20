M & A News: AON Tanks on $13.4B NFP Acquisition  

Shares of professional services provider Aon (NYSE:AON) are tanking today after the company agreed to acquire middle market services provider NFP in a $13.4 billion cash and stock deal.

The M&A transaction involves a consideration of $6.4 billion in AON stock and $7 billion in cash. Aon is acquiring NFP from its primary capital sponsors Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners.

The deal is expected to enhance Aon’s presence in risk, benefits, wealth, and retirement plan advisory in the lucrative middle-market segment. In turn, NFP is seen benefitting from Aon’s global resources and distribution scale. This acquisition is expected to yield over $2.8 billion in value creation from the capitalized value of anticipated pre-tax synergies and capital structure. However, the deal is expected to be dilutive to Aon’s adjusted EPS in 2025.

Further, Aon has reaffirmed its long-term objective of achieving a mid-single digit or greater organic revenue growth and driving operating margin expansion. The deal remains subject to closing conditions and is anticipated to close in mid-2024.

Is AON Stock a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

Shares of the company have trended nearly 5% lower over the past six months. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Aon, and the average AON price target of $336 points to a modest 7.3% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure