Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Seeks to Drive Higher Revenue Via In-App Ads

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Seeks to Drive Higher Revenue Via In-App Ads
Market News

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Seeks to Drive Higher Revenue Via In-App Ads

Story Highlights

Lyft is attempting to boost its revenue through the launch of in-app ads and other advertising products.

Ride-sharing platform Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will start displaying ads on its app, a move that will help the company boost its top line and grow its revenue beyond its core ride-hailing business. In a blog post on Thursday, the company said that Lyft Media is launching in-app advertising and other products that will help brands engage with the platform’s users throughout their entire journey.

Lyft Aims to Capture Advertising Revenue

Lyft said that in-app ads will be displayed on riders’ ETA (estimated time of arrival) screens when they match with a driver, wait for their rides, and during their trips. Brands can now partner with the company for a wide range of digital and out-of-home advertising offerings, including in-app ads, in-car tablets, on-car digital screens, and on-street bikeshare stations.

The company’s ad products are available in the app nationally, across in-car tablets in 12 markets, on-car digital screens in five markets, and across four bikeshare markets. The company said that drivers can request an in-car tablet so that they can boost their earnings with ad revenue and more trips.  

 Lyft has currently collaborated with several advertising partners, including Bilt Rewards, Audible, and Universal Pictures. The company is also partnering with adtech company Rokt to sell ads.

Lyft is following in the footsteps of its larger rival Uber (NYSE:UBER), which started its ads business in October 2022. Uber recently said that its annual run rate from advertising exceeded $650 million in Q2 and the company is on track to generate $1 billion in ad revenue in 2024. Uber has a more diversified business model than Lyft. Aside from its mobility and ads business, Uber also derives revenue through delivery and freight.

Under the leadership of David Risher, who assumed the position of Lyft’s CEO earlier this year, the company is trying to turn around its business by lowering prices to stay competitive and reducing costs through various initiatives, including job cuts. The company is also evaluating strategic options for its bike division, including a potential sale.    

What is the Forecast for Lyft Stock?

Following Lyft’s better-than-anticipated Q2 earnings report, Truist analyst Youssef Squali raised his price target on Lyft to $12 from $10 and reiterated a Hold rating on Wednesday. The analyst said that the company’s Q2 2023 results and Q3 2023 outlook are reflecting “green shoots” of a turnaround as it attempts to regain market share from Uber through competitive pricing and product improvement.

Wall Street’s Hold consensus rating on Lyft stock is based on four Buys, 16 Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $12.26 implies 11.1% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LYFT

Lyft price target raised to $12 from $10 at Truist
The FlyLyft price target raised to $12 from $10 at Truist
2d ago
LYFT
UBER
Lyft price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital
LYFT
Lyft price target lowered to $18 from $23 at Credit Suisse
LYFT
More LYFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LYFT

Lyft price target raised to $12 from $10 at Truist
The FlyLyft price target raised to $12 from $10 at Truist
2d ago
LYFT
UBER
Lyft price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital
The FlyLyft price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital
2d ago
LYFT
Lyft price target lowered to $18 from $23 at Credit Suisse
The FlyLyft price target lowered to $18 from $23 at Credit Suisse
2d ago
LYFT
More LYFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >