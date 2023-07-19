LVS Stock Slides despite Reinstating Dividend amid Solid Earnings Results

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) slid in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.46, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.44 per share.

Sales increased by 141.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $2.54 billion. This also beat analysts’ expectations by $160 million.

Furthermore, Las Vegas Sands appears to be confident enough to resume returning capital to investors. Indeed, it announced a dividend for the first time since March 2020, as it looks to pay out $0.20 per share.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $70.92 on LVS stock, implying 18.87% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

