Lundin Mining’s (TSE:LUN) Q4-2022 Earnings Easily Beat Expectations

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lundin Mining’s (TSE:LUN) Q4-2022 Earnings Easily Beat Expectations

Story Highlights

Lundin Mining recently reported its Q4-2022 and full-year results. While the numbers showed large year-over-year declines, they came in well ahead of analysts’ expectations.

On Wednesday, Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) (OTC:LUMNF) reported its Q4-2022 and full-year results. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) came ahead of expectations. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • For the quarter, revenue reached $811.4 million compared to $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, this beat the $724.9 million consensus estimate by a wide margin.
  • Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.25, lower than last year’s figure of $0.38 but much higher than the $0.10 consensus.

Further, Lundin’s adjusted operating cash flow was $289.1 million, falling quite significantly from Q4-2021’s figure of $481.5 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA fell by 43.2% to $353.7 million.

For the full year, Lundin generated $3.04 billion in revenue (an 8.7% year-over-year decrease), $992.9 million in adjusted operating cash flows (a 33.2% decrease), and adjusted EBITDA of $1.29 billion (a 30.9% decrease).

Despite the year-over-year drops, the company succeeded in achieving its production guidance for copper, nickel, and gold. However, zinc production didn’t meet expectations.

Positively, however, Lundin Mining’s CEO stated that the company’s “long-life cost-competitive mines and strong financial position, provide a solid base for us to create value and material growth beyond the ~400,000 tonnes of copper-equivalent production we delivered in 2022.”

Lastly, Lundin Mining returned more than $330 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases, representing 6.9% of its current market cap.

Is Lundin Mining Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Lundin Mining stock earns a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average LUN stock price forecast of C$9.21 implies 9.6% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a high of C$12.80 to a low of C$7.45.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >