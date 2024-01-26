Lumen Technologies Announces A&R Transaction Support Agreement

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, the Company announced the A&R Transaction Support Agreement via a press release, which was included in the Current Report on Form 8-K but is not to be incorporated by reference into future filings, nor is it considered “filed” under securities law. Additionally, the report is clear that it does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities in any jurisdiction, emphasizing that no securities offers shall be made in the United States without appropriate registration or exemption.

