tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lumen Stock (NYSE:LUMN) Plunges after Wells Fargo Downgrade

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged in on Wednesday morning after Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded the stock to a Hold from Buy. The analyst also slashed his price target to $8 from $12.50 on the stock.

Leubchow stated that after Lumen’s $10 billion divestitures of its ILEC and Latin American arms, the company’s “RemainCo” EBITDA is lower than expected.

The analyst estimates that RemainCo is likely to generate $1.35 billion in quarterly run-rate EBITDA this year.

Leubchow commented, “We still believe the management team is heading in the right direction, with improving enterprise sales, a more favorable business mix with RemainCo and a focus on consumer fiber-to-the-home.”

However, the analyst added, “But with ~20% or more downside risk in the event of a 50% dividend cut, we see a negative short-term catalyst in the next 3-6 months.”

Is LUMN a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts are sidelined about LUMN with a Hold consensus rating based on three Holds and one Sell. The average price forecast for LUMN stock is $10 implying an upside potential of 38.5% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Announces Acceptance and Initial Settlement of Tender Offers
Press ReleasesLumen Announces Acceptance and Initial Settlement of Tender Offers
2d ago
LUMN
Lumen Closes Sale of Local Incumbent Carrier Operations in 20 States to Brightspeed
LUMN
Lumen Announces Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offers
LUMN
More LUMN Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Announces Acceptance and Initial Settlement of Tender Offers
Press ReleasesLumen Announces Acceptance and Initial Settlement of Tender Offers
2d ago
LUMN
Lumen Closes Sale of Local Incumbent Carrier Operations in 20 States to Brightspeed
Press ReleasesLumen Closes Sale of Local Incumbent Carrier Operations in 20 States to Brightspeed
2d ago
LUMN
Lumen Announces Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offers
Press ReleasesLumen Announces Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offers
3d ago
LUMN
More LUMN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 3: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
ATCO, Canadian Utilities Expand Renewables Operations Through Accretive Acquisition
Oil Gains as OPEC+ Agrees on Biggest Production Cut Since April 2020
CVX
LNG
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
NDX
SPX
Lululemon’s New Platform Brings in Four Brands from Xponential Fitness
LULU
Avenue Therapeutics Tanks After Public Offering
ATXI
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
SPOT
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Soars after Bagging New Defense Contract
KITT
More Market News >