Lululemon’s New Platform Brings in Four Brands from Xponential Fitness

Athletic apparel and accessories provider Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has debuted Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix classes on its new fitness platform launched today.

The classes are from boutique fitness brands franchisor Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Lululemon’s new platform is available via the Lululemon Studio MIRROR, app as well as in-person.

Further, the Lululmon partnership boosts XPOF’s footprint. Its workouts already take place across over 2,000 locations and the company has more than 500,000 members in the U.S.

Is LULU a Good Stock to Buy?

LULU stock has gained 8.4% over the past five days and analysts see a further 28.98% potential upside in the stock based on a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $391.17.

Currently, the stock has scored 17 Buys, three Holds, and a Sell.

