Lucid Starts First Model Deliveries in Europe

Shares of EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were up in morning trading today after the company began delivering its Lucid Air Dream Edition in Europe. The first recipients of the vehicle are in Germany and the Netherlands.

Impressively, a driving range of 883 kilometers makes the vehicle the longest-range EV in Europe. Furthermore, the company is ramping up its footprint in Europe and recently opened its third retail outlet in the region.

Shares of the company have tanked nearly 60% over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure