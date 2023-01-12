tiprankstipranks
Market News

Logitech Nosedives after Q3 Sales Update

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) slumped more than 15% in pre-market trading on Thursday as the manufacturer of computer peripherals and software company’s preliminary fiscal Q3 results left investors disappointed.

The company announced preliminary Q3 net sales in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, a year-over-year decline between 22% and 23% and below consensus estimates of $1.39 billion.

Preliminary Q3 adjusted operating income is likely to be in the range of $198 million to $203 million, a year-over-year fall between 33% and 34% while the adjusted operating margin is between 15.7% and 16%.

Bracken Darrell, Logitech’s President, and CEO commented, “Based on the softer than expected third quarter results, and uncertainty in supply availability related to the current Covid outbreak in China, we are reducing our full-year outlook.”

The company has lowered its FY23 outlook and now expects sales to decline year-over-year to between 15% and 13% in constant currency, and adjusted operating income to be in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

Analysts are bullish about LOGI stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and one Sell.

More News & Analysis on LOGI

Logitech price target raised to CHF 68 from CHF 60 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLogitech price target raised to CHF 68 from CHF 60 at Deutsche Bank
2d ago
LOGI
Logitech price target lowered to CHF 77 from CHF 79 at Goldman Sachs
LOGI
Citi ups Logitech target to $75, opens ‘positive catalyst watch’
LOGI
More LOGI Latest News >

