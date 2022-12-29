tiprankstipranks
Market News

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Objects to Army’s Helicopter Snub

Story Highlights

Lockheed Martin protests the U.S. Army’s decision to award the FLRAA contract to its rival company, Textron.

Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) unit, Sikorsky, has challenged the U.S. Army’s decision to award the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract to Textron (TXT). In this regard, Lockheed filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), seeking a review of the decision.

The FLRAA program, expected to be worth about $70 billion, involves replacing the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and Apache helicopters by 2030. Earlier in December, Textron bagged the contract to build its V-280 Valor tiltrotor, in order to replace the Black Hawk helicopter.

Lockheed Martin is of the opinion that its own aircraft, the DEFIANT X, built in partnership with Boeing (BA), is a better fit for the Army’s requirements.

The company stated that the “data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, our Soldiers, and American taxpayers.”

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that designs and develops advanced technology systems, products, and services. The majority of the company’s business is with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies.

Is LMT a Buy, Hold, or Sell Stock?

Lockheed Martin has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, nine Holds, and two Sells. The average LMT stock price target of $490.50 implies 1.5% upside potential from the current level.

More News & Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin and ERAPSCO awarded $222.5M U.S. Navy contract modification
The FlyLockheed Martin and ERAPSCO awarded $222.5M U.S. Navy contract modification
2d ago
LMT
Lockheed Martin awarded $1.05B Navy contract
LMT
Are Aerospace and Defense Stocks Set to Soar?
BA
LHX
More LMT Latest News >

