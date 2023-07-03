Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Gets a Boost after Israel-U.S. Deal for F-35 Stealth Fighters

Aerospace company, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) got a boost on Monday after the Israeli defense ministry stated that it will purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters, produced by Lockheed Martin from the U.S. government in a deal worth $3 billion.

This will be Israel’s third squadron of F-35 stealth fighters and will expand its fleet by 50% to 75 jets. The deal is likely to be finalized over the coming months and will be financed through a U.S. defense aid package.

Analysts are sidelined about LMT stock with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells.