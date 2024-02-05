Loblaw (TSE:L) Slips after Manulife Deal Gets Altered

A few days ago, we talked about Loblaw’s (TSE:L) recent deal with Manulife (TSE:MFC), which would see certain drugs get handled a certain way at Loblaw pharmacies as part of the Specialty Drug Care program. That deal was met with no shortage of controversy, but plans to alter the deal didn’t exactly help matters. At least, not much at Loblaw, which dipped modestly in Monday afternoon’s trading session.

Basically, Manulife pivoted, and instead of only allowing prescriptions under the Specialty Drug Care program to be filled at a Loblaw pharmacy, will allow any pharmacy to do the job, as they could have done all along before this change was made. Reports note that Manulife was deluged with customer complaints and concerns and thus decided to pivot, likely before a lot of customers packed up and took their medical insurance business elsewhere. While the change hasn’t taken effect just yet, it likely will soon, as Manulife noted that its change would be implemented “swiftly.”

A Major Potential Blow

Those customers who had complaints and concerns likely did so for a good reason. Reports note that independent pharmacies would have been crippled under the original plan as they would have lost access to a wide range of drugs. That prompted government involvement as well, as Ottawa took aim at the plan. That may be largely a moot point now, but it certainly would have been a problem in the plan’s previous form. Indeed, some wondered just how much the cost savings involved would have been passed on to the customers and how much would have come back as profit.

Is Loblaw a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Loblaw stock based on four Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 17.57% rally in its share price over the past year, the average Loblaw price target of C$148.50 per share implies 10.36% upside potential.

