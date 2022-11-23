Lithium Stocks Continue to Grab Eyeballs

Prices of Spodumene Concentrate have been rising in recent weeks as lithium demand remains elevated and supply challenges remain as an overhang with talk of Chinese producers scaling back production.

Additionally, with the global macroeconomic challenges, the possibility of a softening in demand remains.

Not surprisingly, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) has put up single-digit gains of 2.3% over the past month even as EV sales continue to rise globally.

In the current environment, the Street remains cautiously optimistic about Albermarle (ALB) with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and a Sell rating.

Further, an average price target of $315.91 indicates a 10.6% potential upside in the stock on top of nearly 17.4% price gains over the last six months.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL), on the other hand, has evoked a bullish stance from analysts. The stock currently has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four unanimous Buys.

Further, an average price target of $108.75 points to a substantial 87% potential upside in the stock.

