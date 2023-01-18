Lightspeed (TSE:LSPD) Workforce Rejig Shuts Doors to 300 Jobs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lightspeed (TSE:LSPD) Workforce Rejig Shuts Doors to 300 Jobs

Story Highlights

Lightspeed, the e-commerce platform provider, is among the latest to join the downsizing bandwagon. The company is set to reduce its workforce by 10%.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE: LSPD) (NYSE:LSPD) is laying off about 300 employees as part of a workforce reorganization plan, which is about 10% of its strength. Managerial positions will make up about half of the job cuts. Hiring will, however, continue in other profitable growth areas like go-to-market and development.

Lightspeed, which provides e-commerce platforms to restaurants, retailers, and golf courses, also estimates to eke out $12-$14 million in restructuring costs (severance payments, employee benefits, etc.) These charges will be reflected in LSPD’s earnings results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022. However, the company expects to achieve long-run profitability from the streamlining move.

The company is confident about the success of its flagship products and believes that its offerings and the new leaner operation model will fuel long-term growth.

Is LSPD a Good Investment?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the long-term prospects of LSPD stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of C$30.15 indicates an upside of 35.8% in the next 12 months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
The FlyLightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
6d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
LSPD
Lightspeed announces Saintil to step down from board of directors
LSPD
More LSPD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
The FlyLightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
6d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
The FlyLightspeed initiated with a Hold at Stifel
6d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed announces Saintil to step down from board of directors
The FlyLightspeed announces Saintil to step down from board of directors
19d ago
LSPD
More LSPD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >