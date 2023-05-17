tiprankstipranks
Market News

Lightspeed Stock (TSE:LSPD) Gains after Revealing Newest Version of Lightspeed Restaurant

Story Highlights

Lightspeed revealed its newest version of Lightspeed Restaurant today, which is expected to improve the restaurant experience for both restaurants and customers. As a result, LSPD stock is on the rise.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) (TSE:LSPD), an omnichannel commerce software provider, is seeing its stock gain today after the firm revealed its newest version of Lightspeed Restaurant, now available in the U.S. This release uses data analytics to improve restaurant operations and make things easier for customers with faster, smartphone-enabled ordering and payment systems.

The updated features include Lightspeed’s “Pay at Table” for simplified group dining and check splitting, “Tap to Pay” on iOS for transforming smartphones into payment terminals, “Scan and Pay” to give guests the ability to order and close checks, and self-serve Capital for funding business growth. The update also introduces Intelligent Tip Management to promote staff loyalty, advanced APIs, and Advanced Insights, such as server performance, menu performance, and more.

With the introduction of Intelligent Tip Management, servers can optimize earnings through smart tip suggestions and detailed reporting. Further, improved APIs aid with real-time inventory management. Notably, there is an offline mode that assures uninterrupted business operations even in the absence of an internet connection.

The update also simplifies access to Lightspeed Capital, so it’s now easier for qualified restaurant owners to connect with “merchant cash advances via in-app functionalities,” according to the press release.

Is LSPD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Lightspeed has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average LSPD stock price target of C$25.61 implies 26.3% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell LSPD stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Richard Tse of National Bank (TSE:NA), with an average return of 73.53% per rating and a 67% success rate. See below.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

