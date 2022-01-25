tiprankstipranks
All News

Lightspeed Names Murray, Gaveau to Board of Directors

Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD), an e-commerce software and point-of-sale provider, announced Tuesday the appointment of Dale Murray and Nathalie Gaveau to its board of directors.

The two internationally renowned technology entrepreneurs will bring their extensive knowledge of the European and the Asia-Pacific regions to an already diversified board. 

2 Accomplished Entrepreneurs 

Murray is a successful technology entrepreneur and has extensive experience serving on the boards of technology and financial companies in the U.K., U.S., and Asia-Pacific, including at Xero, The Cranemere Group, LendInvest, Jupiter, and RatedPeople.

Nathalie Gaveau is a serial entrepreneur, board member, and investor. She was co-founder of PriceMinister, now part of Rakuten, before co-founding Shopcade, a data-driven online social marketplace. 

These two new appointments bring the overall percentage of women on Lightspeed’s Board of Directors to 44%, 20 percentage points higher than other Canadian companies and above the S&P 500 benchmark target of 30% in the United States 

Management Commentary 

Lightspeed president JP Chauvet said, “These two new appointments not only reflect Lightspeed’s commitment to ingenuity and innovation, but also our deeply-held belief that diversity of thought and experience is key to arriving at the best strategies and outcomes.” 

Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva said, “Both Nathalie and Dale are highly accomplished and have impressive resumes of innovation and entrepreneurship.” 

Wall Street’s Take

On January 25, KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck kept a Buy rating on LSPD and lowered its price target to $40 (C$50.55). This implies 39.9% upside potential. 

Consensus among analysts is that LSPD is a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Lightspeed POS price target of C$98.51 implies 172.7% upside potential to current levels.  

