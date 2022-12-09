Li Auto’s Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered disappointing Q3 results with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 22.5% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates by $60 million.

The adjusted loss came in at $0.18 per American Depository Share (ADS), wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.11.

At the end of Q3, Li delivered 26,524 units, an increase of 5.6% year-over-year.

Analysts are upbeat about LI stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on unanimous six Buys.

In Q4, Li expects vehicle deliveries to be between 45,000 and 48,000 vehicles, a growth of 27.8% to 36.3% from the same period last year.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter are anticipated to be between $2.32 billion and $2.47 billion, an increase of 55.4% to 65.8% year-over-year.