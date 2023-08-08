tiprankstipranks
Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) Drives Down Even after Better-than-Expected Q2 Results
Market News

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) Drives Down Even after Better-than-Expected Q2 Results

Story Highlights

Li Auto reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Chinese EV major, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) was down in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Tuesday even as the company reported diluted net earnings of $0.36 per ADS in Q2, beating Street estimates of $0.25 per share.

LI’s revenues surged by 228.1% year-over-year to $3.95 billion in the second quarter and were above consensus estimates of $3.73 billion. The company delivered 86,533 units in Q2, up by  201.6% year-over-year.

Looking forward, in Q3, Li expects revenues to be in the range of $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion while vehicle deliveries are projected to be between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles. In FY23, the company is targeting revenues of RMB100 billion.

Analysts are bullish about LI stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and one Hold.

More News & Analysis on LI

Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesLi Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
1h ago
LI
Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about these EV names ahead of results
LI
FSR
Chinese EV Majors Mixed after July delivery Numbers
LI
NIO
More LI Latest News >

