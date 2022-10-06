tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results

Story Highlights

Levi Strauss reported a mixed quarter as foreign exchange headwinds and higher costs impacted growth and margins.

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.40, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.37 per LEVI share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.

Sales increased 1.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.52 billion compared to $1.5 billion, but lower than the $1.598 billion that analysts were looking for.

In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its operating income decreased despite an increase in revenue. Indeed, the operating margin contracted from 14.4% to 13.1%. As a result, the company’s operating income fell from $216 million in the comparable period to $199 million now.

Investor Sentiment for LEVI Stock is Currently Neutral

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently Neutral. Out of the 570,022 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 0.3% hold LEVI stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards LEVI among those who do have a position is 3.64%. This suggests that investors of the company are fairly confident about its future.

However, in the last 30 days, 0.6% of those holding the stock decreased their positions. Nevertheless, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Is LEVI Stock a Good Buy?

LEVI has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average LEVI stock price target of $24.38 implies 53% upside potential.

Takeaway – Levi Strauss Had a Mixed Quarter

Levi Strauss saw a mixed quarter. Adjusted EPS beat expectations but revenue did not. In addition, higher costs negatively impacted the company’s operating margin. Going forward, Levi Strauss expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.44 to $1.49 for Fiscal Year 2022, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.54.

Nevertheless, investors shouldn’t be too harsh on the company because a lot of the unfavorable results were caused by foreign exchange headwinds, which is beyond any company’s control. Despite the numerous headwinds, Levi Strauss was able to grow its revenue and maintain its profitability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LEVI

What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
6d ago
BA
MU
Levi Strauss price target raised to $23 from $22 at JPMorgan
LEVI
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on LEVI

What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
6d ago
BA
MU
Levi Strauss price target raised to $23 from $22 at JPMorgan
The FlyLevi Strauss price target raised to $23 from $22 at JPMorgan
20d ago
LEVI
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
Market NewsWhy Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
3M ago
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
AMD
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
NDX
SPX
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Oil Closes Higher as Momentum Continues
CVX
LNG
Google Launches Pixel 7 Phones and Pixel Watch
GOOG
HeartBeam to Bring 24/7 Heart Monitoring with Smartwatch Connectivity
BEAT
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Atlis Motor Remains Volatile Post IPO
AMV
WISeKey Soars After Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth
WKEY
More Market News >