LESL Stock Drowns After Guidance Cut, New CFO

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

LESL Stock Drowns After Guidance Cut, New CFO

It’s never a good day when your company’s stock loses almost a third of its value in one day. That’s just what happened to Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) after a disastrous guidance session that left investors not so much disappointed as panicked. The appearance of a new chief financial officer (CFO) did little to ameliorate any concerns from investors.

Leslie brought out a hefty serving of disaster, featuring third quarter sales projections of $611 million, which meant a comparable sales drop of 12%. Gross profit is now projected between $249 million and $251 million, and net income is expected between $70 and $73 million. All of these, according to CEO Mike Egeck, were well below expectations. Egeck went on to explain that Leslie’s saw “low double digit traffic declines” for residential and professional business, which was one of the biggest drivers of the decline. Several other factors played in as well, including issues of weather and customers who had chemicals left over from last year.

Meanwhile, current CFO Steve Weddell was to be replaced by Scott Bowman. Formerly of True Food Kitchen, Bowman comes on board in the midst of a calamity. William Blair analysts noted that the results that emerged were “…much worse than the whispers we had heard.” Piper Sandler analysts, meanwhile, cut Leslie’s rating from “overweight” to “neutral” and dropped the price target over 50%, taking it down from $16 to just $7.

However, there’s hope, at least as far as analysts are considered. Leslie’s is still considered a Moderate Buy, backed up by three Buy ratings and eight Hold. Plus, with an average price target of $10.83, Leslie’s stock can still offer investors a 63.84% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition
Press ReleasesLeslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition
22h ago
LESL
Leslie’s reports Q2 EPS (14c), consensus (11c)
LESL
Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
LESL
More LESL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition
Press ReleasesLeslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition
22h ago
LESL
Leslie’s reports Q2 EPS (14c), consensus (11c)
The FlyLeslie’s reports Q2 EPS (14c), consensus (11c)
2M ago
LESL
Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesLeslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
2M ago
LESL
More LESL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >