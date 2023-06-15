Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Beats Q2 Estimates; Lifts Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Beats Q2 Estimates; Lifts Guidance

Story Highlights

Lennar stock gains on better-than-anticipated fiscal second quarter results. The company also lifted its home delivery expectations for Fiscal Year 2023.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock gained more than 2% in Wednesday’s extended trade after the homebuilder’s fiscal second quarter (ended May 31, 2023) results beat analyst estimates by a wide margin. Furthermore, the company raised its Fiscal Year 2023 home delivery outlook. 

The company reported revenues of $8.05 billion, down 3.8% year-over-year, but surpassed the Street’s estimate of $7.22 billion. While home deliveries in the reported quarter rose 3.2% to 17,074 homes, LEN witnessed a 7% drop in average sales price. Also, the top line was impacted by lower Multifamily revenues and Other income.

Meanwhile, Lennar posted adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share, higher than the Street’s estimate of $2.33 per share. The reported figure compares unfavorably with $4.69 in the prior year’s quarter.

Regarding other metrics, new orders rose 0.5% to 17,885 homes, whereas the dollar value of these orders tanked 10% to $8.17 billion. Additionally, the backlog fell by 29% to 20,214 homes.

Q3 and FY23 Outlook

Lennar expects fiscal Q3 deliveries of 17,750-18,250 homes and anticipates receiving new orders of 18,000-19,000 homes. Also, the company expected a gross margin as a percentage of home sales of 23.5%-24%.

Moreover, LEN raised its home delivery target for Fiscal Year 2023, increasing it from the previously guided range of 62,000-66,000 to a new target of 68,000-70,000.

Is Lennar Stock a Good Buy?

Lennar’s performance in the fiscal second quarter was negatively impacted by ongoing challenges in the housing market caused by higher interest rates. As the Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates unchanged for now, demand could increase in the housing market as buyers might want to lock in the current rates.

It is worth mentioning that following the earnings release, two analysts reiterated a Hold rating on the stock while one maintained a Buy.

Currently, analysts are cautiously optimistic about LEN stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on nine Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price target of $121.21 implies 5.6% upside potential from the current level. The stock is up 26% so far in 2023.

Investors looking for the most accurate analyst for LEN could follow Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 87% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 27.77% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LEN

Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesLennar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
11h ago
LEN
Lennar Corporation (LEN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
LEN
LEN vs. TOL: Which Homebuilder Stock is Better?
LEN
TOL
More LEN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LEN

Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesLennar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
11h ago
LEN
Lennar Corporation (LEN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsLennar Corporation (LEN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3d ago
LEN
LEN vs. TOL: Which Homebuilder Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasLEN vs. TOL: Which Homebuilder Stock is Better?
28d ago
LEN
TOL
More LEN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >