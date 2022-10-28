Led by NIO the Chinese Stocks Carnage is Back

Chinese EV makers are slumping in the pre-market session today on growth concerns and as the positive impact from the comments of China’s central bank last week wanes.

Additionally, supply chain woes, tight COVID-19 restrictions, and soft demand coupled with Tesla cutting prices in China are adding to the selling pressure.

Leading the charge is NIO (NYSE:NIO) with a drop of 5.5% in pre-market trade. Further, Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is down 9% on top of the nearly 10% drop yesterday. Following suit is Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) with a drop of 8%.

Separately, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) too is down 4% today.

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN) is now down 11% today already on top of the ~85% decline year-to-date.

