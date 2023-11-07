Leading Tech Sector Event Still Rocked by Scandal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Leading Tech Sector Event Still Rocked by Scandal
Market News

Leading Tech Sector Event Still Rocked by Scandal

Web Summit, a major event in the tech sector, has already been tainted by scandal, and the scandalous activity continues. A video created in support of Israel, about Web Summit and the October 7 massacre by Hamas, have been taken down from X (formerly known as Twitter). X removed the videos in response to Web Summit’s complaints about copyright infringement, as the video contained a few seconds worth of clips from Web Summit’s website.

The background to this story is that the Web Summit event, to be held in Lisbon in November, saw some of the largest companies pull out in response to quotes by Web Summit’s CEO, Paddy Cosgrove. In October, Cosgrove had posted that he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments” in support of Israel. He went on to write, “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are.” In protest, tech and AI companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC) and Meta (META), in addition to some of the event’s headliners, announced their plans to boycott the event.

Cosgrove ultimately resigned as CEO of Web Summit, and a new CEO, Katherine Maher, was appointed in his stead. When appointed, Maher said, “Web Summit’s role as a place for connection and conversation is more urgent now than ever.” Now, according to Ron Harnevo, creator of the video, Web Summit’s actions belie Maher’s statements. The video was taken down from his X account, as well as from the X account of hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, among others.

Harnevo wrote on LinkedIn, “How come the company, which stated it’ll make the right changes, is aggressively trying the take down our video from every social platform out there? What happened to its “two sided liberalism” approach? What happened to free speech?”

He continued by accusing Web Summit of “chasing every URL of our video in an attempt to shut our mouth and censor a video that legitimately criticize a behaviour they already “apologized” for!” He is appealing to Maher and the company to cease their legal actions and allow the video to be displayed across social media platforms. Note that the video is still available for viewing on LinkedIn.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Leading Tech Sector Event Still Rocked by Scandal
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Races Ahead in Securing CHIPS Act Funding
Market NewsIntel (NASDAQ:INTC) Races Ahead in Securing CHIPS Act Funding
2h ago
INTC
Intel CEO Gelsinger buys $249K in company shares
The FlyIntel CEO Gelsinger buys $249K in company shares
5d ago
INTC
Intel, Samsung, TSMC see semiconductor rebound, WSJ reports
The FlyIntel, Samsung, TSMC see semiconductor rebound, WSJ reports
6d ago
TSM
INTC
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >