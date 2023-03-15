tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Targets Additional Cost Savings

Story Highlights

Apple is reportedly making efforts to reduce expenses. The company plans to expand its hiring freeze and delay bonus payouts.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is implementing cost control measures as a result of its declining top line and growing market unpredictability. Interestingly, these measures do not involve the employee layoff strategy. Instead, the tech giant plans to delay bonus payout for some corporate divisions and is expanding its hiring freeze to additional positions, Bloomberg reported.  

Earlier, the company distributed bonuses in two installments, one each in April and October. In the future, it intends to make the payment just once, in the second half of 2023.

In other cost-cutting moves, Apple is reducing the travel budgets for many teams and introducing a new rule that requires budgets to be approved by the senior vice president.

It is worth mentioning that Apple has been able to avoid mass layoffs so far. The key reason is that the company did not hire excessively during the pandemic. This is in sharp contrast to its peer, Meta Platforms (META). Meta recently announced another round of massive layoffs.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell?

AAPL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $170.40 implies an upside potential of 11.7% from the current level. Shares of the company have gained 22.2% so far this year.

Also, Apple sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying it has the potential to beat the broader market averages.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AAPL Receives Praise from Evercore Analyst
Market NewsAAPL Receives Praise from Evercore Analyst
15h ago
AAPL
Apple CEO Cook pushes ahead with MR headset debut for 2023, FT reports
AAPL
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
CAT
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

