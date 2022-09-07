tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lawyers Level-Up in the Musk-Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Courtroom Clash

Story Highlights

The Musk-Twitter courtroom drama became yet another tale of interesting and intriguing events. At a pre-trial hearing yesterday, both parties’ lawyers were engaged in a tug of war to disprove the other.

The lawyers for both Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) attended a pre-trial yesterday, September 6. During the trial, a number of inquiries and arguments on Musk’s withdrawal from the buyout proposal were made.

On the one hand, Musk’s lawyers are requesting to postpone the hearing until November, stating the delay in receiving the necessary information from Twitter. Twitter’s legal team, however, asserts that Musk’s plea is only an attempt to delay and obscure justice. Twitter insists that Musk carries on the deal at the originally agreed upon terms of $54.20 per share. The five-day non-jury trial is set for October 17.

Musk’s Lawyers’ Claims and Amendments

The billionaire’s lawyers have requested to include whistleblower Peiter Zatko’s allegations in their countersuit. However, the authenticity and relevance to the case need to be ascertained before including them.

At the hearing, Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer weighed upon Zatko’s expertise and recognition in the security industry, while highlighting his claims of “egregious failures” in Twitter’s privacy and digital security.

Meanwhile, another lawyer, Andrew Rossman, claimed that Twitter has been delaying the process of document sharing from existing and former employees who handled the fake accounts. Hence, they need more time to assess the documents and draw up evidence. Also, they claim that Twitter is hiding material facts related to the bots in the hope of making Musk’s case weaker.

Twitter’s Lawyers Plead Not-Guilty

Contrary to Zatko’s accusations, Twitter’s lawyer, Bradley Wilson, claimed that he had never brought up the issue of bots/spam during his tenure at the social media platform. Moreover, Wilson claimed that he was merely “parroting” Musk’s allegations against Twitter.

Wilson also alleged that Zatko had turned sour towards Twitter because of his removal. Hence, his allegations should not be considered or given weightage in the case.

Furthermore, Wilson also denied Musk’s lawyer’s claims that Twitter is knowingly delaying information sharing. He stated that all of Zatko’s emails have been handed over and that Twitter has always cooperated with Musk’s requests, and has nothing to hide.

Interestingly, Twitter’s lawyers also displayed an old text between Musk and a Morgan Stanley (MS) banker, which said that buying Twitter would not make sense if Russia was threatening to begin a third World War.

A WSJ report stated that after hearing both sides of the arguments yesterday, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick did not rule on any of the arguments, including Musk’s request to include Zatko’s claims. She concluded the hearing by saying that both parties had earned a good night’s rest. Amid all the drama, TWTR stock has lost 9.4% so far this year.

What is the Forecast for Twitter Stock?

Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Twitter’s future. A lot depends upon whether Twitter wins the case, pushing Musk to buyout the company at the original terms. Amid the chaos, analysts, too, prefer to remain on the sidelines for now.

On TipRanks, TWTR stock has a Hold consensus rating. This is based on two Buys versus 16 Holds. The average Twitter price forecast of $40.49 implies 4.8% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TWTR

Twitter Stock: How Will Whistleblower Allegations Affect Musk Case?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwitter Stock: How Will Whistleblower Allegations Affect Musk Case?
5d ago
TWTR
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
TWTR
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
More TWTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TWTR

Twitter Stock: How Will Whistleblower Allegations Affect Musk Case?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwitter Stock: How Will Whistleblower Allegations Affect Musk Case?
5d ago
TWTR
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
Market NewsTwitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
5d ago
TWTR
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
Market NewsWhistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
7d ago
TWTR
More TWTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Analysts keep faith in SEEK (ASX:SEK) stock, despite sharp declines
DGL Group (ASX:DGL) shares rise as sentiment shifts
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) Stock Soars After Positive Topline Results For Alzheimer’s Candidate
BIVI
Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data
BPTS
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Stock Ticks Lower As Losses Widen in Q2
NIO
Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Grail Buyout Deal Hits Another Roadblock
ILMN
Stock Market Today: Futures on Indexes Up as Investors Gauge Economic Data
NDX
SPX
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) Stock Shoots Up After Strong Q2 Results
COUP
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Improves Vehicle Delivery Period in China
TSLA
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Tanks Following Reduced Growth Outlook
PATH
More Market News >