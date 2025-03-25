Latest Financial Results Highlight Challenges and Upside Potential for Oklo Stock (OKLO)

Nuclear start-up Oklo (OKLO) announced a widening annual loss and anticipated substantial financial expenses moving forward at the close of market yesterday, with shares falling over 8% in aftermarket trading hours. Despite the setbacks, Oklo is making progress in its licensing efforts, having commenced a pre-application readiness assessment with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its first Aurora powerhouse reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. The company also announced it has strengthened its board with the addition of former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman and Michael Thompson, CEO and Managing Partner of Reinvent Capital.

Progressing Toward Regulatory Approval

Oklo is at the forefront of the evolution of the nuclear energy sector, working to develop and commercialize small modular reactors (SMRs) with its Aurora powerhouse product line, which is designed to produce up to 15 MWe using both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel. By focusing on the development of advanced fission power plants, Oklo aims to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy that can serve remote locations and industrial applications, potentially transforming the global energy landscape.

In response to customer demands, particularly from data centers, Oklo is developing a larger reactor design, increasing capacity to 75 MW from previous models. While this move may enhance plant economics in the long run due to better efficiencies at that capacity, it comes with higher upfront capital expenditures. This adjustment suggests that Oklo may face more significant immediate financial needs and may need to secure outside funding before its first reactor is operational, which could potentially impact stock performance.

The company announced it is working closely with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in a Pre-Application Readiness Assessment for its Aurora Powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory. This assessment, starting in late March 2025, is part of Oklo’s strategic approach to streamlining the regulatory review process for its Combined License Application (COLA). As part of the 2024 ADVANCE Act, the NRC is modernizing the regulatory landscape by significantly reducing licensing fees to support developers of advanced reactors. Looking ahead, Oklo’s plans include submitting a formal COLA later this year and pursuing additional applications to meet its substantial order pipeline.

Oklo has recently acquired Atomic Alchemy Inc. to strategically enhance its domestic production capabilities for radioisotopes vital to sectors like healthcare and defense. This move diversifies Oklo’s market reach into biotech, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors while addressing U.S. supply shortages of medical radioisotopes. The acquisition positions Oklo to capitalize on a projected $55.7 billion radioisotope market by 2026, addressing increasing demand and supply chain challenges. It aligns with Oklo’s existing nuclear energy and fuel recycling operations, offering new revenue streams and technological synergies.

Analysts Remain Mostly Bullish

For the full year of 2024, Oklo reported a loss from operations totaling $52.8 million. This was primarily due to payroll, professional fees, and other business expenses, including an unexpected $12.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation, which was not included in the original forecast. The total net loss for the year amounted to $73.6 million. Cash used in operating activities totaled $38.4 million. By year-end, the company had $275.3 million in cash and marketable securities, mainly from its merger with AltC, which was intended to support its ongoing projects and business activities.

Analysts following the company have been bullish on the stock, though based on the recent earnings news, a readjustment of price targets is expected. For instance, Citi’s Vikram Bagri has adjusted the price target for OKLO from $31 to $30 while maintaining a Neutral rating on the company’s shares, noting the “modestly negative” Q4 earnings report.

Oklo is rated a Strong Buy overall based on the recent recommendations of four analysts. The average price target for OKLO stock is $44.67, which represents a potential upside of 44.52% from current levels.

