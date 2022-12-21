Laser Photonics Soars on New Order Win

Shares of laser systems and solutions provider Laser Photonics (NASDAQ: LASE) are soaring today after the company bagged an order from the biggest glass manufacturer in North America, Vitro Architectural Glass.

Importantly, Laser’s Cleantech 1500 JobSite tool provides Vitro with a cost-effective solution for the handling of delicate processes. Earlier this month, the company also bagged an order from Baltimore gas and Electric as well.

Despite today’s price gains, shares of the company are still down more than 35% this year.

Read full Disclosure