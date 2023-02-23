tiprankstipranks
Market News

Lantheus Blasts Up as Earnings Impress

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) may not be a familiar name, but this healthcare stock is delivering a big impact on fighting disease. In addition, Lantheus has developments to find disease as well. Whatever it’s doing, it’s doing it well, and investors are happy. In fact, Lantheus shares are up significantly in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Lantheus’ earnings report started things off as it posted earnings per share of $1.37. That was well above the $0.96 per share analysts were looking for. It also turned in an impressive beat on revenue, posting $263.16 million against projections calling for $245.33 million. That $263.16 million also represented another impressive development; it was an increase of 103.1% over the same time in the preceding year.

Looking forward, management expects earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 to be between $1.28 and $1.32. That’s actually quite good, given that consensus estimates were looking for $1.06 per share. The full year’s EPS estimate came in between $4.95 and $5.10 against projections of just $4.22. Full-year revenue, meanwhile, looks to be between $280 million and $285 million against projections of $256.47 million.

Overall, analyst consensus calls Lantheus a Strong Buy based on four Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. With an average price target of $103.67, Lantheus stock comes with 49.68% upside potential.

