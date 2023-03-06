Which is the Best Stock Analysis App?

Stock market apps have changed the way investors and traders make investments. Their easy-to-use and accessible features have made these apps popular among users of all ages and backgrounds. Having said that, the market for trading apps is highly competitive. Companies roll out newer features regularly in the hopes of appealing to a higher number of subscribers.

Real-time market data, and the ability to trade (buy/sell) from anywhere and everywhere, are the two most important functions of a stock analysis mobile app. While there are a lot of players in the stock analysis app market, the distinct features, technological advancements, and user-friendliness (app experience) of some, make them clear winners. Most of the apps are available on both iOS and Android devices.

Before selecting a stock analysis app, it is important to compare and contrast the features of all the available apps in the market and choose the one that best suits your investment needs. To help you with the app selection process, we have pinned down the top five fastest-growing stock analysis apps in today’s times.

When comparing stock analysis apps, answering a few questions will help you in selecting the best app. Below are a few prerequisites for each stock analysis app:

Let’s look in more detail at the five fast-growing stock analysis apps, learn about their unique features, and see what makes them the most-preferred apps.

1. TipRanks

TipRanks thrives on the philosophy of “leveling the playing field for retail investors.” And in doing so, the stock analysis app has rolled out several unique features, giving individual investors capabilities that were once available only to professional traders. The TipRanks App is available in versions for both basic users and paid subscribers (TipRanks PRO).

Once logged in, you can see the daily market news, trending stocks, live market updates, expert center, economic and earnings calendars, and your portfolio.

TipRanks hosts a multitude of tools including individual analyst forecasts (buy/hold/sell calls) and 12-month price targets, technical analysis, price charts, company earnings and financials, dividend history, company-specific news and stock analysis, insider trading activity, retail investor trading activity, hedge fund trading activity, blogger opinions on stocks, website traffic analysis, risk analysis, and similar stock details. A user can also access TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool to compare and contrast different stocks.

What’s more, TipRanks ranks experts (available to TipRanks’ PRO users) based on their success rate and average returns earned in the past. This list includes top analysts, corporate insiders, hedge fund managers, financial bloggers, and even individual investors. By doing so, users get a better view of an expert’s performance and can decide whether or not to follow his/her stock recommendations.

Furthermore, TipRanks calculates a “Smart Score” for each stock based on eight different parameters including its unique tools and technical factors. Stocks with a higher score (between 8 to 10) are likely to outperform; historically, they have outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPX).

TipRanks has also recently started tracking Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), with a dedicated page listing nearly 7,000 ETFs. Users can click on individual ETF names to further research them. TipRanks is also the only platform that provides ETF Forecasts & Price Targets for individual ETFs.

Finally, users can create a Smart Portfolio on TipRanks by adding their holdings of company stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and mutual funds (MFs), as well as trade fractional shares. You can also import/connect your existing portfolio with a host of brokers, such as Ally, Robinhood, Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, Vanguard, E*TRADE, Charles Schwab, and more.

2. The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool’s investment rationale is to own at least 25 stocks and hold them for 5 years. The platform uses both fundamental and technical analysis approaches to recommend stocks.

Once you log in to the app, you can see the top mover stocks of the day, followed by a list of articles relevant to you. Next is the “My Portfolio” screen, where you can see how your stocks are performing and the recent news affecting your holdings. You can even add stocks to your portfolio at the click of a button.

Additionally, paid subscribers receive daily alerts and notifications about their favorite stocks. Plus, premium users get exclusive stock recommendations, deep research capabilities on key trends, in-depth comments from prominent Foolish Investors, stock rankings, and access to several investing tools. Also, paid members get access to Motley Fool’s newsletters, research reports, and investment management services.

The Motley Fool has three subscription plans, as shown below.

3. Yahoo! Finance

Yahoo! Finance is one of the first and most widely used apps in the investment horizon. The app is popular for its simple and easy-to-understand services. The app allows users to track daily and historical price movements of stocks, ETFs, MFs, commodities, and currencies, including crypto.

The app is known for its real-time quotes, charts, financial news, global market quotes, personalized watchlists and portfolio creation, and other key financial data. What’s more, Yahoo! Finance app’s premium service provides access to research reports, earnings call transcripts, and technical tools to analyze market trends. Yahoo! Finance also has a unique feature through which you can have live interactions with other investors and financial experts.

The Yahoo! Finance app is available in two subscription models: Yahoo Finance Plus Lite for $24.99 monthly, and Yahoo Finance Plus Essential billed at $34.99 monthly.

4. TradingView

The USP (unique selling proposition) of Trading View is that it provides users with the chance to interact with a group of informed traders about investment ideas and trades related to global stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and other financial assets. The app also provides one of the best-known technical charts for traders with multiple indicators and drawing tools to choose from.

You can customize your own charts, create alerts and watchlists, as well as watch breaking news stories and economic calendars.

Like the other apps, TradingView, too, has a free plan and three paid services. Pro is $14.95 per month, Pro+ is $29.95 per month, and Premium is $59.95 per month.

5. Zacks

The Zacks Mobile App provides subscribers with the latest stock market news and investment research articles from Zacks experts on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. You can create your portfolio and/or personalized watchlist on the app. Plus, you get real-time trade alerts, analyst ratings and views, earnings estimates, and analysis from Zacks analysts. What’s more, you can see long and short open positions, as well as additions, deletions, and commentary from each portfolio service.

Zacks is known for its Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which is created using its proprietary formula based on revisions in a company’s earnings estimates. The Zacks Rank determines if you should buy/hold/sell the stock. Subscribers also receive daily newsletters from Zacks’ vice president summarizing the markets as well as the latest relevant news from Zacks experts.

Which is the Most Trusted Stock Analysis App?

Each of the five above-mentioned stock analysis apps has its own unique offerings. Each helps investors to make informed investment decisions. However, which is the best app? After researching each app thoroughly, we have concluded that the TipRanks app has the best offerings for its customers, based on the questions we had recommended asking earlier to identify a good app.

Which app has the most reliable and accurate data?

We can safely say that TipRanks has the most accurate and reliable information, since it gives data based on actual views from real experts. For instance, it provides authentic analyst recommendations and hedge fund trading activities.

Which app provides the most comprehensive datasets and tools for investors?

The TipRanks app provides a wide variety of tools for both fundamental and technical analysis and continues innovating new tools for investors’ benefit.

Which app and features are the most user-friendly?

TipRanks has simplified its features for investors’ clarity: its tools are user-friendly and easy to understand.

Which app provides the best value for money?

TipRanks also has the cheapest subscription fees for its Premium and Ultimate accounts, granting full access to its features and services. All in all, based on all important criteria, TipRanks seems to be a clear winner amongst the five stock analysis apps, giving the best value for investors’ money.

Which is the current favorite and most used app, as per users?

Most importantly, TipRanks is also the current favorite platform and most used app, and is well-liked by customers, according to their reviews. We used the renowned review tool, Trustpilot, to see how the apps rank and what customers’ reviews there tell us, and learned that they agreed with our assessment.

Below are the ratings of the four stock analysis apps, based on Trustpilot reviews. As you can see, TipRanks is the clear favorite. Now, go ahead and try the best stock analysis app for yourself and watch your investment decisions turn profitable.

Disclosure