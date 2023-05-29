Which Is the Best Crypto Screener?

A cryptocurrency screener is used to effectively sort through the multitude of cryptocurrencies available in the market and identify the one that aligns with your investment objective. It is a tool to narrow down the list of cryptocurrencies based on your preferences. TipRanks’ crypto screener can be considered one of the best tools for crypto investors.

Cryptocurrencies have undoubtedly taken the world by storm, initially with their launch and subsequently with multiple cycles of massive price fluctuations (boom and bust). Cryptocurrency is a digital currency created as an alternative form of payment. The need to launch an alternate monetary system was primarily to do away with the interference, influence, and validation of banks and other financial institutions. By their very nature, cryptocurrencies trade on exchanges, and their prices are determined by the open market forces of demand and supply.

Although the idea of cryptocurrencies is said to have evolved first in 1983, the first successfully launched crypto was Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in January 2009. Since Bitcoin’s evolution, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been launched literally daily. It is nearly impossible for an individual to filter and study cryptography with their own might. Thus, an effective cryptocurrency screener can help you swiftly scan through these myriad assets and focus on the ones that suit your investment goals.

Some of the known benefits of a cryptocurrency screener include:

Ability to sort by price, volume, market capitalization, etc.

Real-time comparison of the prices and performance

Choose between several filters to scan as per your preference

Option to add to your watchlist and enable daily tracking

Availability of advanced charting options

Possibility to research the crypto in detail

Cracking the TipRanks’ Cryptocurrency Screener

Now that you are aware of the benefits of using a crypto screener, let us dive right into the usefulness of TipRanks’ Cryptocurrency Screener. TipRanks crypto pages have amassed a lot of fandom since their launch. And accordingly, we built an effective crypto screener to help you make the right investment decision.

To navigate to our screener, go to any cryptocurrency page and toggle to TipRanks > Cryptocurrency (https://www.tipranks.com/cryptocurrency) on the top. Once you are on the page, you will see the default list of all cryptocurrencies tracked by TipRanks. Plus, you will see tabs to view the Price Change features, Supply features, Charts, and Other feature options. You also have the option to choose the filters you want to see from the Select Columns tab and personalize your search. Below is the tab-wise gist of the features available and how they can be used to study and compare different cryptocurrencies.

Default View – Under this tab, you can see all the basic information, including the crypto’s real-time trading Price, Volume traded in the last 24 hours, Circulation Supply (current number of coins available to the public or being used in the market), the percentage price change in the last 24 hours, the percentage price change in the last 7 Days, the current Market Capitalization, and a Price Chart for the last 7 Days.

Price Change View – Under this tab, you can see the price change metrics for different periods. Studying these price changes can help you understand the historical performance of the cryptocurrencies and decide which one has further scope for price appreciation. The various price changes include the real-time trading Price, 1 Month %, 3 Months %, 6 Months %, 1 Year %, YTD% (year to date), and All-Time High % Change.

Supply View – Under this tab, you can view stats such as the real-time trading Price, Volume for the past 24 hours, Circulation Supply of the coins, Total Supply (all coins that are mined or minted), Max Supply, the percentage price change in the last 24 hours, the percentage price change in the last 7 Days, current Market Cap, and the Price Chart for the last 7 Days.

Charts View – As the name suggests, under the Charts tab, you can see the price-performance charts for different periods. The list displays the real-time trading Price, Volume for the past 24 hours, Circulation Supply of the coins, the percentage price change in the last 24 hours, the percentage price change in the last 7 Days, and the current Market Cap, along with the Price Charts for the last 7 Days, 30 Days, 60 Days, and 90 Days.

Others View – As with the other tabs, the Others tab also includes all the basic information related to the cryptocurrency’s pricing and volume along with the Dominance %.

Notably, the TipRanks cryptocurrency screener has all the required tools to help ease your decision to buy or sell crypto. You can click on any cryptocurrency to further study it in detail. By default, you will land on the Overview page of the currency, which shows you a basic price chart along with all the basic information. If you want to undertake an advanced technical analysis of the cryptocurrency, click on the Advanced Chart option on top of the basic chart.

On the Advanced Chart page, you have several options to compare different cryptocurrencies and the option to view the chart in your choice of format. What’s more, you can trace different technical indicators along with the price chart. Some of the indicators include Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages (MACD), Open Interest, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Stochastic Oscillators.

A combination of both fundamental and technical analysis through TipRanks’ various tools gives you an edge to make the best-informed decision on your crypto investments. Top this up with all the latest news on the crypto world offered by TipRanks, and you have the perfect recipe for acing your crypto investments. If you haven’t yet tried the TipRanks cryptocurrency pages, go now and see how they simplify your investments.

Disclosure