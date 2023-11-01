Unlock Market Secrets: 3 Hacks Using Alternative Data to Skyrocket Profits!

Are you an ardent investor, always on the hunt for the right stocks to make lucrative returns? Well, TipRanks has some popular tools that can enrich your investment journey. Here’s to unlocking three market secrets that will invariably assist you in generating sky-high returns. The Website Traffic Screener, the Top Analyst Stocks Screener, and the Daily Insider Trading Tracker are three hacks that TipRanks has developed using alternative data sets.

These tools consolidate valuable information on a company’s website traffic, top picks by top analysts, and buy/sell trades by corporate insiders.

Without much ado, let’s dive right into how each screener works and helps in making informed investment decisions.

The Website Traffic Screener

The TipRanks Website Traffic Screener allows you to gauge the popularity of publicly listed companies’ domains. Through the tool, you can analyze the number of unique and total visitors who visited a website during a particular period. Plus, this information can be compared to both the immediately preceding period and the same period from the prior year.

What is even more interesting is that this study can be used to predict a company’s quarterly performance and stock price trajectory. A declining trend means the company is losing website traffic, thus implying poor performance. On the contrary, an inclining trend implies that a higher number of customers are interested in the company’s products, which could lead to better performance.

The TipRanks Website Traffic Screener has three default views: Most Visited Websites, Top Trending Websites, and Websites Losing Traffic. Under each segment, you can choose to view the results By Stock or By Domain. The table gives ranks to the websites and gives information on Monthly Traffic, Quarterly Traffic, and Yearly Traffic.

The Top Analyst Stocks Screener

TipRanks hosts a multitude of information on the recommendations of analysts and also ranks the analysts as per their historical performance, thereby giving us a pool of Top Analysts. Not only that, TipRanks assembles the Strong Buy and Strong Sell ratings of Top Analysts and lists them for us on the Top Analyst Stocks Screener page. By studying this page, you can see which stocks are the hot choices for analysts currently and make an informed decision to invest.

On this page, you can see the Analyst Consensus by Sector, which is a graphical representation of the sectoral breakdown of buy and sell views. Importantly, the screener lists all the stocks that have received a Strong Buy or a Strong Sell rating in the past week. In the table, you can see the Company Name, Price Change, Top Analysts’ Price Target, Stock Rating, Date of latest rating, and the Reason for the Rating.

The Daily Insider Trading Tracker

Corporate Insiders are the best people to judge the company’s future performance and the stock price trajectory. Unlike average investors, corporate insiders have hands-on information about the relevant company happenings and can make an educated guess. TipRanks brings this valuable information to you, updated daily, under the Daily Insider Trading Tracker.

By analyzing this tracker, you will know if any particular company’s insiders are buying or selling shares in large numbers. This information can be used strategically to research why such a major sale/purchase of shares is taking place. The tracker gives details about the Company, Insider Name, Role, Expert Rank, Date of the transaction, Buy/Sell Trade, Value of the trade, and a link to the original SEC filing.

Plus, TipRanks goes one step further in distinguishing between Informative and Uninformative trades. The Informative Buy transaction particularly stands out as a Buy signal because the insider decides to make a purchase of company shares with his/her own capital. This shows an assertion of confidence in the company and its future by the insider and indicates that the stock may gain in price thereafter.

Ending Thoughts

TipRanks is always aiming to simplify your investment journey. By compiling these alternative data sets, TipRanks has proven its mission to help investors make informed stock selections. Now, one can go ahead and try the above tools and experience the richness of TipRanks resources.

Disclosure