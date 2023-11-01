Unlock Market Secrets: 3 Hacks Using Alternative Data to Skyrocket Profits!

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Unlock Market Secrets: 3 Hacks Using Alternative Data to Skyrocket Profits!
TipRanks Labs

Unlock Market Secrets: 3 Hacks Using Alternative Data to Skyrocket Profits!

Story Highlights

TipRanks has consolidated some interesting alternative data sets into simplified tools to help investors make the correct stock picks. Today, we will unfold three hacks from TipRanks’ treasure chest.

Are you an ardent investor, always on the hunt for the right stocks to make lucrative returns? Well, TipRanks has some popular tools that can enrich your investment journey. Here’s to unlocking three market secrets that will invariably assist you in generating sky-high returns. The Website Traffic Screener, the Top Analyst Stocks Screener, and the Daily Insider Trading Tracker are three hacks that TipRanks has developed using alternative data sets.

These tools consolidate valuable information on a company’s website traffic, top picks by top analysts, and buy/sell trades by corporate insiders.

Without much ado, let’s dive right into how each screener works and helps in making informed investment decisions.

The Website Traffic Screener

The TipRanks Website Traffic Screener allows you to gauge the popularity of publicly listed companies’ domains. Through the tool, you can analyze the number of unique and total visitors who visited a website during a particular period. Plus, this information can be compared to both the immediately preceding period and the same period from the prior year.

What is even more interesting is that this study can be used to predict a company’s quarterly performance and stock price trajectory. A declining trend means the company is losing website traffic, thus implying poor performance. On the contrary, an inclining trend implies that a higher number of customers are interested in the company’s products, which could lead to better performance.

The TipRanks Website Traffic Screener has three default views: Most Visited Websites, Top Trending Websites, and Websites Losing Traffic. Under each segment, you can choose to view the results By Stock or By Domain. The table gives ranks to the websites and gives information on Monthly Traffic, Quarterly Traffic, and Yearly Traffic.  

The Top Analyst Stocks Screener

TipRanks hosts a multitude of information on the recommendations of analysts and also ranks the analysts as per their historical performance, thereby giving us a pool of Top Analysts. Not only that, TipRanks assembles the Strong Buy and Strong Sell ratings of Top Analysts and lists them for us on the Top Analyst Stocks Screener page. By studying this page, you can see which stocks are the hot choices for analysts currently and make an informed decision to invest.

On this page, you can see the Analyst Consensus by Sector, which is a graphical representation of the sectoral breakdown of buy and sell views. Importantly, the screener lists all the stocks that have received a Strong Buy or a Strong Sell rating in the past week. In the table, you can see the Company Name, Price Change, Top Analysts’ Price Target, Stock Rating, Date of latest rating, and the Reason for the Rating.

The Daily Insider Trading Tracker

Corporate Insiders are the best people to judge the company’s future performance and the stock price trajectory. Unlike average investors, corporate insiders have hands-on information about the relevant company happenings and can make an educated guess. TipRanks brings this valuable information to you, updated daily, under the Daily Insider Trading Tracker.

By analyzing this tracker, you will know if any particular company’s insiders are buying or selling shares in large numbers. This information can be used strategically to research why such a major sale/purchase of shares is taking place. The tracker gives details about the Company, Insider Name, Role, Expert Rank, Date of the transaction, Buy/Sell Trade, Value of the trade, and a link to the original SEC filing.

Plus, TipRanks goes one step further in distinguishing between Informative and Uninformative trades. The Informative Buy transaction particularly stands out as a Buy signal because the insider decides to make a purchase of company shares with his/her own capital. This shows an assertion of confidence in the company and its future by the insider and indicates that the stock may gain in price thereafter.   

Ending Thoughts

TipRanks is always aiming to simplify your investment journey. By compiling these alternative data sets, TipRanks has proven its mission to help investors make informed stock selections. Now, one can go ahead and try the above tools and experience the richness of TipRanks resources.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Unlock Market Secrets: 3 Hacks Using Alternative Data to Skyrocket Profits!
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >