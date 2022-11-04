tiprankstipranks
TipRanks – Your Stock Research App Just Got Better!

Story Highlights

Your favorite stock research app, TipRanks, has just got better. You can now access various insights more conveniently in addition to switching display between light and dark theme modes.

TipRanks, your favorite stock research app, continues to get better. We’ve recently introduced several new enhancements to the app to make it even easier for you to access the analysis tools you need. Here are the exciting new enhancements in the app:

Switch Between Light and Dark Theme Modes

You can now choose light or dark theme mode when using the app. By default, the app uses your phone’s default theme mode. Go to the side menu and tap Settings to change the theme.

Viewing the app in the dark mode can reduce power usage and make your battery last longer. Moreover, dark mode can be ideal for people who have visual problems or are sensitive to bright light.

View the “Most Active Stocks” in the Markets Tab

If you want to view the most active stocks by trading volume, you can now find that list conveniently in the Markets tab. This makes it easier for you to access and analyze heavily traded stocks in terms of the number of shares changing hands. For investors trying to time a trade or gain insight into a stock’s trend direction, trading volume can be an important signal to watch.

Access More Features on the Stock Overview Page

You can now easily and quickly access financial data and website traffic trends within the Stock Overview page. This positioning makes it more convenient to view a company’s historical revenue and earnings when analyzing stocks.

The Website Traffic data can provide clues on customer interest in a company’s products. As a result, the traffic trend can signal whether a company is likely to report an increase or decrease in sales in its next reporting period. Keep in mind that website traffic data may be available only for certain stocks.

Welcome to the Redesigned Stock Analysis Tab

Your Stock Analysis tab now has a new look and feel, which will enhance your overall experience in the app. The new design makes it easier for you to view a stock’s Analyst Ratings, Smart Score, and Blogger Opinions.

Furthermore, the new design displays Hedge Fund transactions and Insider trading insights more conveniently. Additionally, you can now view a stock’s Fundamental and Technical Analysis summaries more conveniently.

Now, Download the TipRanks App and Get Ahead

The stock market volatility has persisted and many investors are nervous. The TipRanks app can help you navigate the tumultuous market and emerge from the storm better than other investors.

The app offers a quick and easy way to analyze stocks and monitor your portfolio in real-time. It also delivers real-time notifications about stocks on your watchlist. Overall, the TipRanks app gives you the best stock research tools you need to get ahead.

