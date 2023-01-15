tiprankstipranks
TipRanks’ Website Traffic Gives You Predictive Superpowers

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool gives you the data you need to predict a company’s earnings. Imagine if you could discover whether a company was experiencing an upward trend in website visits. This could indicate that a strong report is about to be announced. On the other hand, if you learned there was a drop in website visits, you might predict the opposite.

And while growth in online usage doesn’t guarantee excessive sales, having access to this data gives you an edge in your stock research prowess.

TipRanks levels the playing field by making data about website trends accessible to all investors. We partnered with Semrush, which generates the most accurate estimation of website traffic, to give you the same research power as the biggest asset managers. TipRanks is the only platform that provides this data to retail investors. What’s more, it’s free!

Here’s how you can implement website traffic data into your investment strategy.

How to Incorporate Website Visits into Your Research

To access this data, you need to begin by researching a stock. Enter the stock name or ticker on the search bar on TipRanks, and you will be brought to the Stock Forecast page for that stock. Look at the column menu along the left side of the page, and click on Website Traffic. Here’s an example of where you would find the tab on the SOFI stock page.

Website Traffic Trends

You will be taken to a dedicated page where you can research website traffic trends. The tool enables you to select one or several domains, compare traffic over different periods, and differentiate between the total number of estimated visits and visitors, among the many filtering options.

For some websites, the volume of visits is more likely to be relevant. Social media platforms such as Pinterest (PINS) and Snapchat (SNAP) are an example.

For others, the number of unique visitors is more likely to impact revenue. Companies in the travel sector such as airlines, from which most people don’t make purchases daily, are an example.

You can look at quarterly or monthly results (turquoise line), compare them to the same period last year (grey line), as well as see the stock price (orange line). Hover over the chart to reveal the relevant statistics.

It’s worth paying attention to the unreported period. Use Traffic trends in the period that has not yet been reported upon to predict the likelihood of the company missing or beating earnings.

Growth Overview

Scroll down the page to see how the company’s domains have grown since the same period last year or the previous quarter, set simply and visually. You can compare it to the same period last year, or to the previous period. You have the same filter options as on the chart above.

In this case, the total number of estimated visits to the sofi.com domain on all devices, compared to the previous period is:

Monthly growth (November 2022 compared to October 2022) increased by 18.88%.

Quarter-to-date growth (Q4 2022 compared to Q3 2022), decreased by 69.73%.

Year-to-date growth (YTD 2023 compared to YTD 2022), increased by 110.4%.

The Growth Overview gives you further insight into the company’s functioning. High growth in website visits could portend a strong earnings report; knowing that before earnings are released, you might decide to buy a stock ahead of its expected rise in price.

Conclusion – Website Traffic and So Much More

It is worth remembering that a lot of factors contribute to a stock’s price following an earning report, and website traffic is only one of them. Other factors include management outlook, a dividend policy announcement, an earnings beat or miss, and a change in growth estimates.

Website traffic trends are also only one part of your stock research on TipRanks, where you can easily access analyst forecasts, insider and hedge fund transactions, stock analysis, and more.

Turn to TipRanks for All Your Stock Research – We Level the Playing Field for the Everyday Investor

