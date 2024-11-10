TipRanks Ups Your Smart Portfolio Experience with Two New Features

TipRanks is pleased to announce the addition of two new features to its Smart Portfolio. Smart Portfolio makes it easy to track your investments, showing you all of TipRanks’ unique datasets on the assets you hold. Now, you can also see AI-generated explanations of your holdings’ stock movement, as well as track all the assets on your Watchlist.

AI Catalyst on Smart Portfolio

The TipRanks Essentials table in your Smart Portfolio has always shown you key data about each of your holdings, including Price; Price Change; Analyst Consensus; Analyst Price Target; Smart Score; Number of Shares; Holding Value; Holding Gain; Top Analyst Consensus.

Now, TipRanks has added an AI Catalyst column (still in Beta mode). The AI Catalyst provides you with a possible explanation for the price movement of the stocks you hold. Powered by AI and updated daily, this catalyst takes into consideration the latest news about each stock. At a glance, you will learn about the current factors affecting the company and stock, helping you to decide whether to hold or sell the stock, or even buy more shares.

Here’s an example showing the AI Catalyst’s possible explanation for the recent stock movement of AAPL stock:

As you can see, the AI Catalyst provides a few key pieces of recent news on AAPL stock, giving you insight into why the stock price might have risen.

View Your Watchlist on Smart Portfolio

Interested in an asset but unsure of whether to buy it? Now, you can save your Watchlist on Smart Portfolio, where you will find all TipRanks’ unique datasets applied to every stock you upload. Viewing your Watchlist stocks in this exclusive portal will help you determine when, or whether, it’s time to add these assets to your Smart Portfolio.

Go to “Manage Portfolios” on the Smart Portfolio homepage, and click on the drop-down menu. Then, click on My Watchlist. You will see a table showing all the assets you have added to your Watchlist, offering all the capabilities of the Smart Portfolio. Find out about the assets’ Performance, Dividends, Technicals and more.

In addition to offering all the available datasets, charts and news on the assets, this new Watchlist feature makes it easy to add the Watchlist assets to your Smart Portfolio. Simply click on the column titled Add to Portfolio, and the asset will quickly be incorporated into your portfolio’s performance data.

Both of these new features will enhance your Smart Portfolio experience. Go ahead – try them today!

