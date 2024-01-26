TipRanks Reveals Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023

TipRanks leveraged its Experts Center tool to find the top five consumer discretionary sector analysts of 2023 with a proven track record of high success rates. In the process of compiling this list, TipRanks assessed all recommendations provided by analysts who covered consumer discretionary stocks over the year.

The rankings reflect the analysts’ proficiency in delivering returns based on their recommendations. TipRanks’ algorithms calculated the average return, assessed the statistical significance of each rating, and considered the overall success rate of the analysts.

Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023

#1 Stephen Kim – Evercore ISI

Stephen Kim topped the list. Kim had a success rate of 93% in 2023. His best rating was for DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), a home construction company. His Buy call on PR stock generated a solid return of 47.9% from October 10, 2023, until today.

#2 Nicholas Jones CFA – JMP Securities

Nicholas Jones was second on the list, with a success rate of 50%. Jones’s top recommendation was Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), an online platform for buying and selling used cars. The analyst generated a stellar profit of 608.7% through the Buy recommendation on CVNA stock from May 1, 2023, to August 1, 2023.

#3 John Lovallo – UBS

John Lovallo ranked No. 3 on the list. Lovallo’s success rate was 78% last year. His best rating was on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), a real estate development company. His Buy rating on MTH stock generated a stellar return of 49.9% from October 18, 2023, until today.

#4 Jay McCanless – Wedbush

Jay McCanless bagged the fourth spot. The analyst had a 65% overall success rate in 2023. McCanless’ best recommendation was Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC), a leading manufacturer of school and office furniture. The analysts’ Buy call on VIRC stock generated 78% return from November 9, 2023, to December 9, 2023.

#5 Justin Post – Bank of America Securities

In fifth place was Justin Post of Bank of America Securities. The analyst had an overall success rate of 78% last year. His top rating was for Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), an online travel solutions provider. His Buy call on EXPE stock generated a return of 51.5% between September 21, 2023, and December 21, 2023.

Ending Thoughts

These top consumer discretionary sector analysts have achieved notable returns through stock selections. Individual investors could benefit from keeping an eye on the recommendations of leading analysts. Further, investors can utilize TipRanks’ platform, which assesses the recommendations of top experts, to make informed investment decisions.

