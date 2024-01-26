TipRanks Reveals Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TipRanks Reveals Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023
TipRanks Labs

TipRanks Reveals Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023

Story Highlights

Leveraging TipRanks’ Experts Center tool, let’s look at the top five consumer discretionary sector analysts for 2023.

TipRanks leveraged its Experts Center tool to find the top five consumer discretionary sector analysts of 2023 with a proven track record of high success rates. In the process of compiling this list, TipRanks assessed all recommendations provided by analysts who covered consumer discretionary stocks over the year.

The rankings reflect the analysts’ proficiency in delivering returns based on their recommendations. TipRanks’ algorithms calculated the average return, assessed the statistical significance of each rating, and considered the overall success rate of the analysts. 

Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Sector Analysts for 2023

#1 Stephen Kim – Evercore ISI 

Stephen Kim topped the list. Kim had a success rate of 93% in 2023. His best rating was for DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), a home construction company. His Buy call on PR stock generated a solid return of 47.9% from October 10, 2023, until today. 

#2 Nicholas Jones CFA – JMP Securities

Nicholas Jones was second on the list, with a success rate of 50%. Jones’s top recommendation was Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), an online platform for buying and selling used cars. The analyst generated a stellar profit of 608.7% through the Buy recommendation on CVNA stock from May 1, 2023, to August 1, 2023.

#3 John Lovallo – UBS

John Lovallo ranked No. 3 on the list. Lovallo’s success rate was 78% last year. His best rating was on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), a real estate development company. His Buy rating on MTH stock generated a stellar return of 49.9% from October 18, 2023, until today.

#4 Jay McCanless – Wedbush

Jay McCanless bagged the fourth spot. The analyst had a 65% overall success rate in 2023. McCanless’ best recommendation was Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC), a leading manufacturer of school and office furniture. The analysts’ Buy call on VIRC stock generated 78% return from November 9, 2023, to December 9, 2023. 

#5 Justin Post – Bank of America Securities 

In fifth place was Justin Post of Bank of America Securities. The analyst had an overall success rate of 78% last year. His top rating was for Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), an online travel solutions provider. His Buy call on EXPE stock generated a return of 51.5% between September 21, 2023, and December 21, 2023.

Ending Thoughts

These top consumer discretionary sector analysts have achieved notable returns through stock selections. Individual investors could benefit from keeping an eye on the recommendations of leading analysts. Further, investors can utilize TipRanks’ platform, which assesses the recommendations of top experts, to make informed investment decisions. 

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >