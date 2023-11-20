5 Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers in November 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
5 Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers in November 2023
TipRanks Labs

5 Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers in November 2023

Story Highlights

TipRanks’ Expert Center enables investors to track the transactions and top picks of renowned financial experts. Let’s take a look at the performance of the top five of the 483 hedge fund managers that TipRanks monitors.

The improving U.S. economic landscape in the wake of declining inflation and low unemployment may leave investors considering stocks for their portfolios. To support investors, TipRanks provides several tools allowing direct access to expert opinions for informed investment decisions. One such tool is Top Hedge Fund Managers, which helps assess the performance of about 483 hedge fund managers. The tool ranks them according to their success rates, average returns, and the statistical significance of their trades.

Here is a look at the top five hedge fund managers on TipRanks’ Expert Center. These managers earned outstanding average returns and portfolio gains.

#1. Christopher Niemczewski – Marshfield Associates

Topping the list is Christopher Niemczewski, with a portfolio gain of 451.26% since June 2013 and an average return of 14.54% in the last 12 months. Furthermore, a hedge fund manager’s return on a portfolio is best measured by the Sharpe ratio, which measures the portfolio’s returns against its risks. A Sharpe ratio greater than one means that the portfolio has higher returns than risks. Niemczewski has a Sharpe ratio of 7.28.

Insurance solutions provider Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) takes the number one spot in Niemczewski’s holdings, as it makes up 11.33% of the overall portfolio.

#2. John Kim – Night Owl Capital Management L.L.C.

Securing the second position is hedge fund manager John Kim, who boasts an impressive portfolio gain of 549.68% and a 34.99% average annual return in the past 12 months. Kim has a Sharpe ratio of 7.08. Interestingly, his portfolio is largely dominated (10.36%) by the e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

#3. Nelson Peltz – Trian Fund Management L.P.

Nelson Peltz bags the third spot on the list. Peltz’s portfolio has gained 492.54% and witnessed an average return of 37.48% in the past twelve months. Also, a Sharpe ratio of 6.91 is impressive. The hedge fund manager has invested most of his funds (21.7%) in Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), a global active asset manager.

#4. Chuck Akre – Akre Capital Management L.L.C.

Chuck Akre holds the fourth position on the list and boasts an average annual return rate of 14.13%. His portfolio has gained an impressive 419.2% since June 2023 and has a Sharpe ratio of 6.48. Akre’s largest holding is payment-processing company Mastercard (NYSE:MA), accounting for 19.18% of the total portfolio.

#5. Boykin Curry – Eagle Capital Management, L.L.C.

Boykin Curry is placed fifth on the list. The hedge fund manager’s portfolio has recorded a 364% gain and an average return of 29.26% in the past twelve months. Curry has a Sharpe ratio of 5.5. Amazon remains Curry’s top investment choice, representing 8.54% of the overall portfolio.

Ending Note

Tracking financial experts can potentially boost a portfolio’s profitability, given their history of generating substantial returns through their recommendations.

Read more about how the Hedge Fund Managers tool provides you with updated information about hedge funds’ trades.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
5 Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers in November 2023
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >