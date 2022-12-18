tiprankstipranks
These Are the Top Analysts to Follow, Heading into 2023

The two best-performing sectors in the last quarter were Industrial Goods and Energy (part of the Basic Materials sector). Ahead of the new year, we used TipRanks’ Top Analyst tool to determine the top-ranked analyst in each of these sectors.

Top Analyst – Industrial Goods

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann has been the top-performing analyst in the Industrial Goods sector over the past three months.

Volkmann, with an overall ranking of 36 on TipRanks, has had a success rate of 63% in the past three months. 70% of his stock ratings have been Buys and 30% have been Holds, bringing him a total average return of 6.60%.

His most successful ratings were made on WW Grainger (GWW) and MSC Industrial (MSM).

Click on “Follow” on the upper right hand corner of Volkmann’s profile page to track all his new ratings.

Top Analyst – Energy

In the past three months, the top analyst in the Energy sector has been Dan Payne of National Bank. With a 64% success rate and an average 3-month return of 16.70%, Payne has certainly earned his top rating. In the past three months, 59% of his ratings have been Buys, and 41% have been Holds.

Payne is also the #3 analyst overall, according to TipRanks’ ratings.

Two of Payne’s most successful recent ratings have been on Tourmaline Oil (TOU) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG).

Click on “Follow” on the upper right hand corner of Payne’s profile page to track all his new ratings.

Find all the top experts to follow with TipRanks’ Expert Center

