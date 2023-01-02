Know Who to Trust! Here are the Top 10 Analysts of December 2022, According to TipRanks

December was a bitter-sweet month for stocks. November’s Consumer Price Index marked two straight months of deflation, followed by a slower pace of interest rate hikes. On the other hand, the possibility of a recession in 2023 kept investors’ enthusiasm low, especially in the last leg of the month. The pessimism was so dominant that the market did not experience the typical year-end rally. The three major averages of the U.S. stock market ended the month in the red.

Nonetheless, investors can somewhat predict the year ahead, thanks to observations made by analysts. Some of these analysts have a tremendous track record with remarkable success rates and average returns. Here is a look at December’s top 10 analysts on TipRanks’ Expert Center, whose ratings were most successful last month.

#1 Dan Payne (National Bank)

Dan Payne, Managing Director of the National Bank, specializes in covering companies in the Basic Materials sectors of the U.S. and Canadian markets. Payne ranks #1 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #16 among the entire set of Experts in the TipRanks database.

Notably, Payne boasts an overall success rate of 77% and has generated an average return per transaction of an impressive 67.3% in the past year.

During the course of the five-star analyst’s career so far, the best rating has been a Buy call on Canadian-based Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) (TSE:BIR). Payne generated a generous 372.8% return on BIREF stock between October 6, 2020, and October 6, 2021.

#2 Quinn Bolton (Needham)

Needham & Co. analyst Quinn Bolton is a CFA holder specializing in the technology sector with a special focus on U.S.-based communication integrated circuits (ICs) and consumer semiconductor companies. The five-star analyst ranks #2 on the TipRanks analysts’ list and #18 among the overall experts on TipRanks.

Bolton has an overall success rate of 68% and delivered a 36.4% average return per rating in the past year.

Bolton’s Buy rating on single-wafer wet cleaning equipment maker Acm Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) earned him a 608.40% return between August 19, 2019 and August 19, 2020.

#3 Jason Seidl (Cowen & Co.)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl covers the air freight & surface transportation sector, and ranks #3 on the TipRanks analysts’ list. The five-star analyst enjoys an overall 72% success rate. Also, his calls have earned an average return per transaction of 24.6% in one year.

Seidl earned a solid 327.7% return on his Buy call on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) between May 07, 2020, and May 07, 2021.

#4 Scot Ciccarelli (Truist Financial)

Services sector analyst Scot Ciccarelli, Managing Director at Truist Financial, specializes in the hardline/broadline retail sector. Remarkably, 74% of his ratings have been profitable, with each rating garnering an average return of 20.7%.

Ciccarelli’s most profitable rating has been Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), for which he generated 249.4% returns for investors over the duration of a year, between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

#5 Rick Schafer (Oppenheimer)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer is next on the list. Schafer covers the U.S. Technology sector and ranks #5 on the TipRanks analysts’ list and #31 amongst the overall experts. His ratings have been successful 72% of the time, and each rating has delivered an average return of 21.3%.

Schafer’s most profitable rating so far has been Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has brought 190.7% returns in one year, ranging from August 16, 2019, to August 16, 2020.

#6 Gerard Cassidy (RBC Capital)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy holds the 6th position on TipRanks analysts’ list and 34th among overall analysts. Markedly, 70% of his ratings have been successful, and each rating has generated a 24.3% average return. The analyst covers the U.S. financial markets and Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) has been his most profitable rating, bringing 138.9% returns between April 8, 2020, and April 8, 2021.

#6 Lee Krowl (Park Presidio)

Lee Krowl from Park Presidio is another analyst who shares the 6th rank with Gerard Cassidy. Krowl stands at #32 among the overall experts in the TipRanks database. The analyst has a 63% overall success rate. Further, Krowl has generated an average return per transaction of 115.20% in the past year.

To date, Krowl’s best call has been on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS). His Buy call on APPS generated a stellar 800% return from May 28, 2020, to May 28, 2021.

#7 Mark Lipacis (Jefferies)

Mark Lipacis, Managing Director of Jefferies, specializes in Semiconductors, Semiconductor Capital Equipment, and other Technology stocks. The five-star analyst ranks #8 on the TipRanks analysts’ list and #40 amongst the overall Experts.

Lipacis, who has a 68% overall success rate, covers the U.S. and UK markets. The analyst has generated an average return per transaction of 25.3% in one year through his calls. To date, Lipacis’ best rating has been a Buy call on Nvidia that generated an impressive 374.80% return from February 28, 2016, to February 08, 2017.

#8 Colin Rusch (Oppenheimer)

At the 8th position, we have analyst Colin Rusch, who is the Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, and Head of Oppenheimer and Co.’s Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization franchise. Rusch bags the eighth position on the TipRanks analyst list and ranks #41 among the overall experts.

The five-star analyst has a 55% overall success rate. Rusch has generated an average return per transaction of 45.5% in the past year through his calls.

Rusch’s best call has been on Canada-based Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT). The company engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. His Buy call on WPRT generated a solid 800% return from March 18, 2020, to March 18, 2021.

#9 Garett Ursu (Cormark Securities)

At #9, we have analyst Garett Ursu of Cormark Securities. Ursu conducts institutional equity research for both U.S. and Canada-based companies. Ursu boasts an overall success rate of 93% and has generated a massive 172.7% average return per transaction through his calls in the past year.

Notably, his best call to date has been on Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) (TSE:JOY). Through his Buy call on JRNGF stock between September 30, 2020, to September 30, 2021, Ursu earned a huge 766.10% return.

#10 Vincent Lovaglio (Mizuho Securities)

Vincent Lovaglio, an equity research analyst at Mizuho Securities, specializes in companies from the Energy sector’s Exploration and Production (E&P) businesses.

Lovaglio ranks #10 out of the 8,237 analysts tracked on TipRanks. He also holds the 44th spot among the entire universe of experts in the TipRanks database.

The five-star analyst has an overall success rate of 78% and generated an average return per transaction of 38.8% in one year.

To date, his best rating has been on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), a Texas-based oil and natural gas company. Lovaglio generated a stellar 269.80% return on his Buy recommendation on CRK stock between April 20, 2021, and April 20, 2022.

Ending Thoughts

It makes sense to follow the views of top analysts to make informed investment decisions. These top analysts have an impressive history of helping investors generate massive returns from their recommendations. Moreover, each analyst has an remarkable success rate.

TipRanks compiles the recommendations of many Top Experts, which makes it easier to keep track of what they are recommending and how their recommendations are performing. We will come back soon with the top ten analysts’ picks for January, 2023.

