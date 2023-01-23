Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top Female Analysts of 2022

2022 faced a challenging macro environment, compounded with poor financial performances by companies, which dragged down investors’ returns and investment morale. Despite that, many Wall Street analysts made successful stock recommendations, yielding handsome returns.

Here is a look at the top seven female analysts on TipRanks’ Expert Center. All the women on this list made highly successful ratings in 2022.

Liisa Bayko, managing director and research analyst at Evercore ISI, has expertise in covering mid and small-cap biotechnology companies. Bayko ranks #627 on the TipRanks overall analyst’s list and generated an average return per transaction of 12.8% in the past year.

Bayko’s best rating of 2022 was made on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage biopharma company. Her Buy rating on the stock, given on May 2, 2022 generated an impressive return of 162% by Auguest 2, 2022.

Yasmeen Rahimi is the Director and senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, specializing in Biotechnology companies. Rahimi ranks #2008 in the TipRanks analyst universe and produced an average return per call of 12.6% in 2022.

Her best rating last year was on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX), a clinical-stage company. Through her Buy recommendation on PLRX, Rahimi amassed a massive return of 301% from May 17, 2022, to August 17, 2022.

Alicia Reese is the VP of equity research at Wedbush Securities. Ranked number 6715 on the TipRanks analysts list, Reese earned an average return per rating of 27.5% in 2022.

Interestingly, her Buy call on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) generated an enormous return of 226% between February 3, 2022, and May 3, 2022. RDBX stock has since been delisted.

Anita Dushyanth is a Healthcare equity research analyst at Berenberg Bank. Dushyanth ranks 7796 on TipRanks’ overall analysts’ list, but in 2022, boasted an average return per transaction of 21.4%.

Notably, her Buy call on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) generated an impressive return of 121% between May 14, 2022, and August 14, 2022.

Lisa Gill is a managing director at J.P. Morgan. Gill ranks #517 in the TipRanks analyst universe and earned an average return per call of 7.5% in 2022.

Her best rating last year was on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), a healthcare membership service provider. Through her Buy recommendation on ONEM, Gill garnered a massive return of 108% from May 5, 2022, to August 5, 2022.

Geulah Livshits is a senior Biotech analyst at Chardan Capital. Livshits ranks #194 in the TipRanks analyst universe and earned an average return per call of 8.9% in 2022.

Remarkably, her Buy call on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), a clinical-stage biotech company, has amassed a humongous return of 800% from October 11, 2022 to the present date.

Jeanine Wai is an oil and gas exploration and production analyst at Barclays. Wai ranks #338 in the TipRanks analyst universe and earned an average return per call of 4.7% in 2022.

Her best rating last year was on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Wai made a Buy recommendation on OXY, generating a return of 52% from January 28, 2022, to April 28, 2022.

Ending Thoughts

As investors enter the new year with much reluctance (thanks to the market turmoil) looking at analysts’ well-researched views and recommendations can help us to make informed investment decisions. Following the analysts with the highest success rates could prove to be a successful strategy for investors.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure