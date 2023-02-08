Innovating in Japan: TipRanks Co-hosts Fantasy Trading Competition

TipRanks is the premier stock research website, both in the U.S. and around the world. As we grow our presence in Asia, we are proud to have co-hosted a fantasy trading competition in Japan.

The competition was organized by TipRanks in collaboration with Waseda University’s “Forward” trading club. Featuring a unique combination of both TipRanks’ Smart Portfolio and Fantasy League tools, the competition gave students an opportunity to gain real-world experience in stock trading while demonstrating their investment skills. Participants were judged on their simulated trading performances, with the winners receiving prizes from both TipRanks and Waseda University.

The competition was a great success, and both TipRanks and the Forward trading club congratulate the participants for their hard work and dedication. They are excited about the future of their partnership and look forward to co-hosting more competitions in the future.

The Competition

The competition, which was four weeks in duration, began on November 28th and concluded on December 23rd. A total of 42 students from the Forward trading club participated in the competition. This was a great opportunity for them to gain experience in trading, while also challenging themselves to see how well they could perform.

As the participants worked hard to refine their strategies and gain the highest possible return on their investments, the competition provided a platform for the students to learn more about the stock market, and to gain confidence in their trading abilities.

The Results

Overall, 15% of the participants traded more than 16 U.S. stocks and 40% traded between six and 15 stocks during the four-week period. 45% of the students traded fewer than five U.S stocks.

Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) were the top choices among the participants. Several students chose WMG, AVGO, SGEN, PFE, and other popular stocks.

Many of the participants commented on the data and analysis that helped them make their investment decisions, citing TipRanks as a key factor in their research. For example, one of the groups said,“We selected stocks from those that had a Smart Score of 9 or higher on TipRanks and an analyst consensus of at least 90% BUY.”

The Winner!

The competition ended with a winner, Mr. Hashimoto, who is a senior at Waseda University. He described his investment strategy and concluded his overall experience, saying, “It is a very great honor for me to win this competition. This is my first time trading competition in my life. The result was by far better than I had expected and it was extremely lucky. The market is always difficult and filled with uncertainty. So I have to make an effort to find market distortions and always try to bet better risk rewards ones.”

Mr. Hashimoto continued, “However, I took enormous risks only in this time because this is a virtual trading (I don’t lose money). Overall this gave me a benefit but there were also lots of possibilities of losing money…I’m gonna make an effort to become a better trader than now.”

Burgeoning Opportunities for Collaboration

Takayuki Doi, TipRanks’ enterprise sales manager for Japan, who organized the competition, said, “I am highly satisfied with the successful completion of our competition with Forward, the investing club at Waseda University. It was the first time TipRanks collaborated with academics in Japan and for Forward to host a demo trading competition.”

Furthermore, the chair of the club, Mr. Simobayashi, who led the competition, stated, “I am deeply thankful to all who participated this project for their dedication. TipRanks and Waseda University’s “Forward” investment club have teamed up to provide young people with the opportunity to practice investing. Financial education and awareness of asset building among young people is an urgent issue in Japan, but compared to contents that teaches theory, there are few opportunities to practice investing.”

Simobayashi continued, “Participants in this demo-trading competition were able to deepen their practical understanding of the importance of accurate and breaking information, as well as market risks and returns. It was difficult to keep participants motivated in the midst of the ongoing bear market, but by actively utilizing the real-time ranking format and abundant multifaceted tools for analyzing stocks, we were able to bring the competition to a successful conclusion. In the next time, we would like to expand the scale of the event nationwide.”

We are grateful to the participants from Waseda University for their hard work and dedication in making this successful. TipRanks and Forward are looking forward to hosting a U.S. demo trading competition to broaden the scope of participants, inviting students from universities across the nation.

We will keep you updated on our growing activities in Japan.