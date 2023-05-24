tiprankstipranks
Here’s All You Need to Know About TipRanks’ Weekly Smart Dividend Newsletter!

Story Highlights

TipRanks brings to you a highly lucrative Smart Dividend Newsletter that will offer one dividend stock recommendation each week, based on extensive research. Subscribe, Learn, and Invest!

Are you an income-savvy investor, seeking regular income to support your personal needs, reinvestment or retirement? Have you been searching for dividend stock ideas that could help diversify your income investment portfolio and potentially generate long-term gains? Well, the TipRanks Smart Dividend Newsletter is just what you need!

Our Smart Dividend Newsletter is a weekly subscription service that recommends handpicked dividend stocks. Each week, we carefully scrutinize and choose a high-quality dividend-paying stock that could add the required stability and regular income flow to your portfolio. Indeed, adding dividend stocks to your portfolio offers both income stability and stock price appreciation over the medium- to long-term.

The TipRanks Smart Dividend Newsletter is sent weekly, every Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. EST. To navigate to our Smart Dividend Newsletter service, go to Pro-Newsletters – Smart Dividend on the main menu of TipRanks’ website.

Best Dividend Stocks

TipRanks has started to produce this weekly newsletter for the everyday investor. We believe that whether you are an active/passive investor or whether you follow the value/growth investing techniques, you need to shield your portfolio by including at least a few consistently paying dividend stocks. To help ease your burden of choosing these stocks, we dove right into it and started the Smart Dividend Newsletter service.   

Our Smart Dividend Newsletter is unique in its level of sophistication and ease of use. Over the years, TipRanks has proven to be a platform that provides reliable information and insights on stocks. For our Smart Dividend Newsletter, we are not simply chasing high dividend yields. Rather, we consistently strive to find you the best of all worlds: robust companies with stable growth prospects, sound management, and expected stock outperformance, providing steady and growing dividend income. We scan tens of thousands of stocks for quality and dividend consistency and provide a Buy recommendation in each newsletter.

Importantly, TipRanks’ in-house analyst, Yulia Vaiman, who has experience as both a buy-side and sell-side analyst of over 20 years, covers the Smart Dividend Newsletter. With extensive experience like Yulia’s driving the newsletter, you can rest assured of receiving the best dividend stock recommendations.

When selecting the best dividend stock each week, we undertake a detailed analysis of stocks with the help of TipRanks’ advanced research tools and datasets. To start with, we sort stocks based on the level of their TipRanks Smart Score, a proprietary quantitative stock scoring system, to identify dividend stocks that are likely to outperform the markets. After this, we analyze stocks based on several parameters as below:

  • Macro & Sector Outlook
  • Stock’s Historical Performance versus Peers
  • Historically High and Sustainable Dividend Yield
  • Healthy Payout Ratio
  • History of Growing Dividends
  • Company’s Financial Soundness and Business Prospects

TipRanks’ Smart Dividend Newsletter – The Right Choice for You

Deciding to subscribe to the Smart Dividend Newsletter should be an easy choice to make. If you haven’t yet researched dividend stocks, you should know that historically, dividends have contributed an average of 32% of the S&P 500’s (SPX) returns since 1926. Not just that, over the long-term investment period, dividend-paying companies in the S&P 500 index have outperformed the non-payers of dividends and the overall broader market on a risk-adjusted basis.

Moreover, when recommending a dividend stock in the newsletter, we don’t just give a stock pick, we also outline the factors that led us to choose the stock and update you on any economic, financial, and market developments affecting your portfolio. Thus, we provide you with full clarity on your investment decision.

When it comes to our subscription plans, we have curated yearly plans so you don’t have to worry about renewing your subscriptions monthly or quarterly. Our 1-Year plan costs $50 per month i.e., $600 annually. If you subscribe for the 2-Year plan, you can avail yourself of a discount of $41.66 per month and $1,000 for two years.

Similarly, your price is reduced when you subscribe directly to our 3-Year plan for a monthly fee of $33.33, which translates into $1,200 for three years. What’s more, all three plans have a 30-day refund guarantee (pro-rated refund).

Now, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, subscribe to the exciting Smart Dividend Newsletter and start investing in highly lucrative dividend stocks.

Click here to subscribe today!

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

22% Off Highs, is California Water Service Stock (NYSE:CWT) a Buy?
CWT
MPLX (NYSE:MPLX): A Top-Quality, 9%+ Yielding Energy Stock
MPLX
More DIVIDEND STOCKS Latest News >

